‘Thought He Was Starting To Decline Last Year:’ NFL Scouts Drop Cam Heyward In DL Rankings

I know this is another defensive line rankings article but the one unveiled by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler Sunday wasn’t just written by one random guy off the street. This comes via a collection of NFL scouts, coaches, and players, putting together their list of the top ten defensive linemen in football. And Cam Heyward fell on their list with some wondering how much he had left in the tank.

Heyward came in 9th place in the top ten list, a big drop from last year’s 5th place ranking. In his section, one scout wondered if Father Time was catching up.

“We thought he was starting to decline last year, which is to be expected given his age.”

After a strong Week One showing, Heyward seemed to slow down for the next several weeks. In the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week Two loss to the New England Patriots, he was handled by rookie left guard Cole Strange, finishing the game with five tackles but offering little as a pass rusher. Through the first five weeks, he had just one sack, coming on the very first play of his season.

But once T.J. Watt returned and offensive lines stopped sliding to Heyward’s side, his production returned to normal. He was one of the best passing rushing defensive lineman from Week Ten through the rest of the season, recording 7.5 sacks over that span. Only Kansas City’s Chris Jones and Arizona’s J.J. Watt had more. Heyward had four sacks in his final three weeks to finish 2022 with 10.5, the second-most he’s ever had in a single-season.

While one scout wondered about his age, there was still praise for his best asset. His power. Heyward’s bull rush remains among the best in football and scouts pointed out his strength hasn’t diminished.

“An instinctive pass-rusher, has great strength — still one of the better power rushers,” said the same scout who mused about his decline.

An AFC defensive line coach said he was a “powerful dude.” And the tape tells that story. Here’s one bull rush against the Las Vegas Raiders, knocking the left guard clear off his feet.

Or this rep to close out the win over the Atlanta Falcons, “revving up” his leg before exploding off the ball and collapsing the pocket, setting up this Minkah Fitzpatrick interception.

Watching Cam Heyward on the Minkah pick. He's revving up that bull rush. Gets that left leg dug in pre-snap like a sprinter in the blocks. Walks the center into Mariota who throws the game-ending pick. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/UafmQMJyFu — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 5, 2022

Heyward has taken to social media this offseason with criticism for perceived slights about his rankings. But this one might sting the most considering it’s coming from a panel of peers and those who work in the NFL, not those sitting in the nosebleeds.

The Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald continues to occupy the top spot while Kansas City’s Chris Jones comes in second place. Other names ahead of Heyward include ex-Steeler Javon Hargrave, now a San Francisco 49er, and New York Giants’ Dexter Lawrence, back in the top ten after missing out last year. Heyward’s highest-ever ranking was a third-place finish. Based on how scouts are beginning to perceive him, he’ll probably never get back to that ranking again.