Go-To Guy: Allen Robinson II Embraces Mentoring Young Wide Receivers

It is no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers offense is young, but when you look at the wide receiver room it gets even younger. At only 29 years old, WR Allen Robinson II is the veteran in a room full of players on their first or second contract. For Robinson, this is a new experience.

“This is the first time in my career that I’ve been one of, if not the oldest guy in the room,” said Robinson in a post-practice interview with Mike Prisuta and Craig Wolfley on Steelers Live. “So just being able to take whatever knowledge I can pass on to some of our younger receivers, that’s on the field and off the field, that’s play in and play out based on different leverages, based on different coverages and many different things like that and just try to take my experience and just try to spread it among the group.”

The Steelers’ receiving corps is very young, with their top four receivers, including Robinson, being George Pickens (22), Diontae Johnson (27), and Calvin Austin II (24). But these guys other than Robinson are not only young in age, but also in experience. Pickens and Austin are entering their second year but only Pickens has seen game action with Austin on IR all of last year. Johnson, although 27, was a rookie in 2019 meaning he is entering only his fifth season.

Robinson, on the other hand, is entering his 10th season and has seen by far the most game action of the Steelers wide receivers. The Penn State product knows coverages, leverages, and how to sit in zone and he is helping teach that to his fellow teammates. While QB Kenny Pickett has to get the ball to his receivers in an accurate fashion, his wideouts can help by sitting correctly in zone and creating leverage to give Pickett a bigger window.

These things all come with experience and a good mentor. Robinson has that experience and is a good mentor. Many players have praised Robinson for how good he has been with the younger wide receivers, and head coach Mike Tomlin roomed Robinson with Pickens so that the latter could have a good mentor.

Pickens’ potential is sky high, but he does need to refine some things like route running. Having Robinson as a roommate gives have even more time to pick the brain of the veteran.

When the Steelers traded for Robinson, they were in desperate need for a slot receiver. Robinson not only looks like a good slot receiver the Steelers have been looking for since the departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster, he also is a great mentor for young wide receivers who are all looking to break out and become superstars.