‘Get To My Second And Third Quicker:’ Pickett Progressing Through His Progressions

For any second-year player, especially a second-year quarterback, everything slows down on that second lap around the track. There’s more comfort, more confidence, a chance to refine technique, and hey, a little bit of offseason rest the pre-draft process doesn’t afford is always nice, too.

Not that Kenny Pickett is one to sit around on the couch watching TV.

He spent the offseason putting in the work. Throwing with teammates, working with his personal quarterbacks coach, and spending time in the gym. Now the Pittsburgh Steelers unquestioned quarterback, Pickett feels more prepared to be the team’s starter. Speaking with 102.5 DVE’s morning show with Randy Baumann at training camp Wednesday, Pickett says he’s going through his progressions much faster than he did as a rookie.

“I’ve evolved from when I was just getting in there and just executing the play and knowing my progression and my read on that play to, if I have a certain look I could take a shot to George or to Diontae,” Pickett told DVE. I get to my second and third [read] quicker…I understand protections and where I’m protected, where I’m not, where I can change it.”

It’s understandable for any rookie to struggle with those concepts, especially one thrown into the fire at halftime in Week Four with their first start coming in Week Five on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Early last season, Pickett quickly dropped his eyes and looked to run, his mobility an asset, but it caused him to miss downfield receivers as plays extended. He improved there later in the season, and throughout camp, has consistently kept his eyes downfield while extending the play. There are also progressions from within the pocket, not just locking onto the pre-snap read and then finding your checkdown if it isn’t there.

As Pickett noted, he’s better equipped to identify blitzes and change protections. That was an issue last season, especially when the Steelers were in empty sets, leading to him taking unnecessary shots instead of throwing hot. There were plenty of such examples in 2022 but here’s one of the clearest ones, coming in the rematch loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Third and 12 for the Steelers. Bengals mug every gap with a heavy-blitz look. Instead of Pickett keeping TE Pat Freiermuth in to block, he goes out in the route, leaving the Bengals’ left defensive end free. And instead of throwing the ball hot, knowing the Steelers don’t have enough blockers, Pickett holds onto the ball too long, gets too much depth (allowing pressure from the right defensive end) and is sacked to force a punt.

But that play is far from the only example. Like everything else, Pickett should be better there in his second year. As he goes, so goes the Steelers’ offense, looking to finally put points on the board in 2023.