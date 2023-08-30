Garafolo: Steelers Signing OT Kellen Diesch To Practice Squad

The Steelers are adding a new name to the team. According the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Steelers are signing OT Kellen Diesch to the practice squad.

#Steelers are signing OT Kellen Diesch to the practice squad, source says. Former undrafted free agent was waived by the #Bears the other day. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 30, 2023

Diesch initially signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He was waived in the final round of cuts last season and signed shortly after with the Chicago Bears, spending the 2022 season on their practice squad. Diesch signed a reserve/futures contract with Chicago on Jan. 9 and stayed with the team throughout training camp, getting waived just the other day.

Diesch started his college career at Texas A&M before transferring to Arizona State for his final season as a graduate transfer. He was named second-team All-Pac-12 Conference in his final two seasons with the Sun Devils. Diesch logged 17 started with Arizona State from 2020-2021, all coming at left tackle.

Diesch is a tall, slender tackle, standing over 6-foot-7 and weighing 301 pounds with 32-1/2 inch arms and 9-1/2 inch hands. He tested well at the NFL Combine in 2022, running the 40 in 4.89 second while posting a 4.43 short shuttle, a 32.5-inch vert, and a 9’2” broad.

Having completed Diesch’s pre-draft profile for the site, the positive takeaways from his game coming out of college include his athleticism and fluidity as a offensive lineman who can mirror pass rushers well laterally as well as make blocks out in space. A couple of knocks on Diesch coming out of Arizona State included lack of bulk on his frame and desired play strength at the point of attack as well as inconsistent footwork and lack of ideal arm length. He was given a Backup/Special Teamer grade based on our draft grading system, suggesting that he may need some time to develop as a depth piece or on the practice squad before he is ready for NFL action. He will have that opportunity in Pittsburgh, being behind Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor, Broderick Jones, and Dylan Cook on the active roster as a possible call-up barring injuries to the offensive line.