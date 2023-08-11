Carney: Gunner Olszewski Finds Himself In A Familiar Position, And That Makes Him Dangerous

After losing his starting job as the kick and punt returner in Pittsburgh last season, and largely falling down the depth chart at receiver as well, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski was not going to factor into the picture in 2023 for the Steelers.

Then, training camp started.

Since then, Olszewski has put together some really strong days for the Black and Gold, earning praise from quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky in recent days.

“He’s a great route runner”, Trubisky told Tim Benz on the Breakfast with Benz podcast. “He’s a smart player, finds the open spot, and he can get open versus man. He’s very quarterback friendly. He’s easy to throw to.”

On Wednesday, he earned arguably the highest endorsement he can receive from head coach Mike Tomlin, who called him a “tough guy” and a “football player.”

When a coach praises a player by calling him a “football player” there is no higher honor. So, Olszewski has that going for him — which is nice.

That’s quite the praise from Tomlin, especially for a guy who is seemingly on the roster bubble and might not be in the highest regard within the franchise. Olszewski struggled with ball security last season as a returner, muffing a punt against the New England Patriots in Week Two. That set up a Patriots touchdown and likely cost the Steelers the game.

But teammates and coaches love him, and his competitive nature and toughness are showing in training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

As it stands, Olszewski finds himself listed as the second-string kick and punt returner on the first official depth chart of the offseason, behind Calvin Austin III. On offense, he is listed with the third-team group at wide receiver in what seems to be the “slot” category, with Allen Robinson II and Austin ahead of him.

Though he remains behind Austin on the depth chart at kick returner and punt returner, and finds himself buried on the initial depth chart at receiver behind depth pieces in Austin, Miles Boykin, and even Cody White, chances seem rather high that Olszewski is going to make the 53-man roster.

That might not be what people want to read, especially with the image of the muffed punt in the forefront of their minds, but there’s value to having a player like Olszewski around, on and off the field.

He’s hard-nosed, tough as nails at receiver, throwing his body around as a blocker and running hard after the catch. He has a knack for getting open, too, and has good chemistry with Pickett and Trubisky. That matters.

He’s a veteran, knows his role and throws himself into it with reckless abandon. He’s going to make some plays in the preseason too. Don’t be surprised if he’s on the 53-man roster once again. Overlooked and underrated his whole life, he’s in a familiar spot again. Back to the wall, scratching and clawing for every opportunity.

This is his comfort spot. Watch out for Olszewski in the Black and Gold.