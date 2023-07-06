Gunner Olszewski Doesn’t Want To Be Handed The Return Job In 2023: ‘I Don’t Want That Again’

Last offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers appeared to make a savvy move by allowing WR/KR/PR Ray-Ray McCloud to walk in free agency to the San Francisco 49ers and signing Gunner Olszewski to replace him. Olszewski was an All-Pro in 2020 when he was with the New England Patriots, starring as the team’s punt and kick returner, making him an attractive option to the Steelers to hopefully provide a spark to their dormant return game.

Unfortunately, Olszewski never got his footing in his first season in Pittsburgh. He struggled with a couple of muffed punt opportunities while contributing hardly at all on offense, logging five receptions for 53 yards and eight carries for 39 yards on the ground. He eventually lost his return duties to WR Steven Sims, who signed with the Houston Texans this offseason and provided more of a spark than Olszewski did when he had the job.

Gunner Olszewski on his punt muff that led to a Patriots TD: “I just dropped it. That’s on me. Game that tight, you can’t have mistakes like that.” #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 18, 2022

Last season, Olszewski was clearly signed to be Pittsburgh’s kick- and punt-return specialist. While he appears to be the lead candidate in the clubhouse for that same role in 2023, he doesn’t want the job simply handed to him like it was last season.

“You have to earn a spot at the table, and that’s what’s so special about this game,” Olszewski said, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Last year, it felt like the job was given to me, and I don’t want that again. I have never had anything handed to me, so I am looking forward to proving myself to the coaches and my teammates.”

Olszewski had to scratch and claw his way to make an NFL roster as a former UFDA out of Division-II Bemidji State in 2019, so he understands what it’s like to earn your keep. A defensive back in college, Olszewski went through a position switch to WR and found his home as a return specialist to make an NFL team, proving himself to New England to earn a roster spot.

Last season was out of the ordinary for Olszewski as he was seemingly handed the KR/PR job without much discussion. Given how the 2022 season unfolded, he looks forward to proving himself to his teammates and coaching staff, much like he has done throughout his NFL career. WR Calvin Austin III figures to give him a run for his money as he was a dynamic punt returner during his time at Memphis. There is also rookie Jordan Byrd, who is looking to do what Olszewski did as a UDFA out of San Diego State.

Olszewski knows that his path to the 53-man roster is through special teams, specifically the starting KR/PR job. He may have disappointed last season, but heading into training camp, look for the temperature to be turned up for Olszewski, who could be competing for his career this summer.