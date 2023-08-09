‘Very Quarterback Friendly’: Steelers QBs ‘Have A Ton Of Great Things To Say’ About Gunner Olszewski

Benched from his kick and punt return roles after just a few games last season, WR Gunner Olszewski isn’t exactly a fan favorite. In fact, most Pittsburgh Steelers fans seem rather eager to have the team cut him. But while he might not be popular on the stands, he is on the field, especially with his quarterbacks.

Both Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky went out of their way to single him out for praise recently, the former saying that he’s “popped” on the field when he’s seen him working, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s YouTube channel.

“He’s reliable”, Pickett went on to say about the man who is likely competing for a sixth roster spot at the wide receiver position, if there will even be one. “He shows up every day. Whatever position he’s at, he knows all of them, and he’s gonna stick his nose in there in the run game. I have a ton of great things to say about Gunner”.

A fifth-year veteran, Olszewski signed with the Steelers in 2022 following a three-year stint under head coach Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots. He was an All-Pro return man in 2020 before the team decided to let him walk as a restricted free agent.

The most likely explanation would be concerns over his ball security issues, which quickly reared their ugly head at the start of the 2022 season with the Steelers, and which sent him to the bench with equal velocity. He later contributed on special teams in a non-returner capacity and got some light work on offense, which is where Trubisky would like to see him.

“He’s a great route runner”, he told Tim Benz on the Breakfast with Benz podcast. “He’s a smart player, finds the open spot, and he can get open versus man. He’s very quarterback friendly. He’s easy to throw to”.

He added that he just seems to be on the same page with Olszewski consistently, and Pickett evidently feels the same way. We know that he is one of the receivers with whom Pickett was working during the offseason while training with his personal quarterback coach.

If they haven’t already, I’m sure fans will begin to be reminded of former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s fondness for another small, shifty wide receiver not so long ago in Ryan Switzer. Having your quarterback want you on the roster could go a long way toward making sure that’s where you are come September.

As it stands, Olszewski finds himself listed as the second-string kick and punt returner on the first official depth chart of the offseason, behind Calvin Austin III. On offense, he is listed with the third-team group at wide receiver in what seems to be the ‘slot’ category, with Allen Robinson II and Austin ahead of him.

The top of the depth chart is solidified by Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, along with Robinson and Austin. Most believe that Miles Boykin’s special teams contributions will win him one roster spot; a sixth at wide receiver is not guaranteed.

Olszewski will be in the running for one if there is, but he is competing against a very solid Cody White, who has years in the system, and Hakeem Butler, the big body who is starting to look like it.