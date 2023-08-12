‘Anybody Else Have A Younger Brother?’ Mike Tomlin Impressed With Nick Herbig’s Debut

Over the last few years the Pittsburgh Steelers have seemingly targeted family members when it comes to talent acquisition.

Currently, the Steelers have the Heyward brothers in Cameron and Connor, and the the Herbig brothers in Nate and Nick, both acquired this offseason. That built off previous years when the Steelers had the Watt brothers, T.J. and Derek, and the Edmunds brothers in Terrell and Trey.

Now, there’s just two sets of brothers left, but after Nick Herbig’s impressive rookie debut Friday night at Raymond James Stadium, recording two sacks against the Buccaneers, head coach Mike Tomlin was heard on the sideline by Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews cracking a joke asking, “Anyone else have a younger brother?”

LOL per @missi_matthews — after rookie Nick Herbig gets his 2nd sack of the night, Mike Tomlin asks the sideline "anyone else have a younger brother?" — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) August 12, 2023

It’s a family affair in Pittsburgh. From the same ownership group throughout the franchise’s entire history to the players they select, there’s strong family ties.

Though some will cry nepotism with situations like this, the Steelers are taking advantage of the market in this regard, targeting siblings over the past few years because the evaluations are bit easier, at least in Tomlin’s view.

“Obviously football is a genetic game,” Tomlin said in an Instagram post in May answering the question of why the Steelers go after siblings. “It is the height, weight, speed, change the direction…oftentimes, the blessings that God gives us when one person within a household has those talents, those abilities, chances are somebody with shared DNA has similar abilities.”

While the Heywards and Herbigs play different positions, the genetics are there, the abilities are certainly there, and the shared DNA is similar, which makes them professional athletes.

Chances are strong that the Heywards and Herbigs won’t be the last sets of brothers in Pittsburgh. It’s working so far.