2023 Training Camp Questions: How Serious Is Injury That Had Larry Ogunjobi In Walking Boot?

The Steelers are now in Latrobe at Saint Vincent College for the 2023 installment of training camp. They are coming off of a 9-8 season during which they broke in their new quarterback, Kenny Pickett, finishing the year strong by winning seven of their last nine but coming up short of the postseason.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year.

From the first day of training camp to the last, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered, including several battles for starting roles. Which veterans might be vulnerable to release? Who are the sleepers who will emerge in camp and make a run at ta roster spot? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: How serious is DL Larry Ogunjobi’s injury after being seen in a walking boot Sunday?

The Steelers had an off day on Monday, so we currently have no answers, but veteran DL Larry Ogunjobi was seen wearing a walking boot during Sunday’s practice. Head coach Mike Tomlin held him out of Friday’s preseason game for precautionary reasons.

A player being in a walking boot is not an immediate cause for alarm, as it does not have to indicate a significant or long-term injury. NFL teams frequently use walking boots on players dealing with foot or ankle injuries just to keep the area stabilized and healing properly.

DB Damontae Kazee was recently sporting an ankle boot during training camp after injuring his ankle, but he is already back on the practice field and, if it were up to him, ready to play in the team’s next preseason game.

We should find out a little more today about Ogunjobi’s status from Tomlin. He did not mention the veteran defensive lineman on Sunday when updating the health status of other injured players, nor did any reporters ask about him.

It’s worth noting that the boot is on his right foot, the same one that he injured during the postseason with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. He had surgery to repair that injury, which resulted in a three-year, $40.5 million contract agreed upon with the Chicago Bears being rescinded over a failed physical.

He remained unsigned until June 2022 when the Steelers offered him a one-year, $8 million contract. His play arguably suffered to a degree due to the complications of that injury, including the significant loss of offseason training and practice.

The Steelers remained confident that they could get an even better player this year, however, re-signing him to a new three-year contract averaging nearly $10 million per season. Just because he has a boot on the same foot that he previously injured doesn’t automatically raise additional alarms.