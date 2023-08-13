DeFabo: Larry Ogunjobi In Walking Boot After Sunday’s Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Larry Ogunjobi, who didn’t play in the team’s game Friday after sustaining an injury at the end of Wednesday’s practice, was in a walking boot on his right foot after the team’s practice today, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

Ogunjobi dealt with injuries last season, and an issue with his right foot in his physical caused the Chicago Bears to pass on signing him last offseason after initially agreeing to terms on a three-year contract. So the fact that it’s a lower-body injury for Ogunjobi is slightly more concerning.

However, just because he has a walking boot on doesn’t mean it’s a serious injury. S Damontae Kazee recently had a walking boot on but it came off quickly and Kazee returned to practice today. So it could just be a precaution with Ogunjobi, and that’s more likely than it being something serious.

Ogunjobi was never really fully healthy last season, and he talked about getting back to full strength a lot this season as a key for him. So hopefully it’s something minor that the Steelers don’t want to let linger and resting him and putting him in a boot is the best way to get him ready. A healthy Ogunjobi would be a key part of Pittsburgh’s defense and getting him back to full strength will be important for the defensive front this season.