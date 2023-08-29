2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Initial 53-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have set their initial 2023 53-man roster. Keep in mind this can change between now and Sept. 10, the team’s Week One opener against the San Francisco 49ers. But this is how the roster looks at the NFL’s cutdown deadline.

For a complete list of the Steelers’ cuts as they worked from 90 to 53, click the link here.

Initial Roster

Offense – 24

QB (3): Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph

RB (3): Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr.

TE (3): Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward

WR (6): Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski

OT (4): Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor, Broderick Jones, Dylan Cook

iOL (5): Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Mason Cole, Nate Herbig, Spencer Anderson

Defense – 25

DE (5): Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Armon Watts

NT (2): Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton

OLB (4): T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig

ILB (4): Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Kwon Alexander, Mark Robinson

CB (6): Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., James Pierre, Elijah Riley, Chandon Sullivan

S (4): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, Miles Killebrew

Special Teams – 4

K (1): Chris Boswell

P (2): Pressley Harvin III, Braden Mann

LS (1): Christian Kuntz

Obviously, with the team having two punters, more moves are coming.