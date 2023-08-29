S Tre Norwood Headlines Pittsburgh’s Final Cuts, Steelers Trim Roster To 53

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially trimmed their roster down to 53. Among the most notable names released are NT Breiden Fehoko and S Tre Norwood.
The team’s final cuts also include:
CB Chris Wilcox
CB Luq Barcoo
DL Jonathan Marshall
WR Jordan Byrd
WR Dez Fitzpatrick
LB Quincy Roche
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
LB David Perales
S Trenton Thompson
RB Greg Bell
RB Xazavian Valladay
TE Rodney Williams
This is in addition to the previously reported and announces cuts and trades.
C Ryan McCollum
OL Kendrick Green (traded to Texans)
TE Zach Gentry
QB Tanner Morgan
RB Darius Hagans
WR Aron Cruickshank
OT Le’Raven Clark
OG Bill Dunkle
OG Kevin Dotson (traded to Rams)
WR Dan Chisena
DL James Nyamwaya
DL Manny Jones
ILB Forrest Rhyne
ILB Kuony Deng
ILB Tanner Muse
EDGE Toby Ndukwe
CB Madre Harper
CB Nevelle Clarke
CB Lavert Hill
S Jalen Elliott
S Kenny Robinson
LS Rex Sunahara
K B.T. Potter
Notable players to make the team include OL Spencer Anderson and OL Dylan Cook, WR Gunner Olszewski, and P Braden Mann. As of this moment, the Steelers are keeping both punters, Mann and Pressley Harvin III, though it’s almost certain one of them will be moved in the near future.
Keep in mind this is Pittsburgh’s initial 53-man roster and roster changes could occur over the next 24-48 hours. From here, the Steelers will evaluate the waiver wire, free agency with vested veterans, and begin building their 16-man practice squad.
Pittsburgh opens its season Sept. 10 at home against the San Francisco 49ers.