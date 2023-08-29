S Tre Norwood Headlines Pittsburgh’s Final Cuts, Steelers Trim Roster To 53

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially trimmed their roster down to 53. Among the most notable names released are NT Breiden Fehoko and S Tre Norwood.

The team’s final cuts also include:

CB Chris Wilcox

CB Luq Barcoo

DL Jonathan Marshall

WR Jordan Byrd

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

LB Quincy Roche

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

LB David Perales

S Trenton Thompson

RB Greg Bell

RB Xazavian Valladay

TE Rodney Williams

This is in addition to the previously reported and announces cuts and trades.

C Ryan McCollum

OL Kendrick Green (traded to Texans)

TE Zach Gentry

QB Tanner Morgan

RB Darius Hagans

WR Aron Cruickshank

OT Le’Raven Clark

OG Bill Dunkle

OG Kevin Dotson (traded to Rams)

WR Dan Chisena

DL James Nyamwaya

DL Manny Jones

ILB Forrest Rhyne

ILB Kuony Deng

ILB Tanner Muse

EDGE Toby Ndukwe

CB Madre Harper

CB Nevelle Clarke

CB Lavert Hill

S Jalen Elliott

S Kenny Robinson

LS Rex Sunahara

K B.T. Potter

Notable players to make the team include OL Spencer Anderson and OL Dylan Cook, WR Gunner Olszewski, and P Braden Mann. As of this moment, the Steelers are keeping both punters, Mann and Pressley Harvin III, though it’s almost certain one of them will be moved in the near future.

Keep in mind this is Pittsburgh’s initial 53-man roster and roster changes could occur over the next 24-48 hours. From here, the Steelers will evaluate the waiver wire, free agency with vested veterans, and begin building their 16-man practice squad.

Pittsburgh opens its season Sept. 10 at home against the San Francisco 49ers.