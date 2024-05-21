Report: New Steelers’ RB Jonathan Ward Assigned No. 48

New Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back Jonathan Ward has a new number.

After earning a roster spot following a rookie minicamp tryout two weeks ago, Ward — who signed with the Steelers Tuesday morning — will wear No. 48, according to the NFL Jersey Numbers Twitter account.

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jonathan Ward is wearing number 48. Last assigned to Godwin Igwebuike. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/Tjbq353gEE — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 21, 2024

As the account points out, the No. 48 was last worn by Steelers’ running back Godwin Igwebuike, who spent most of the 2023 season with the Steelers after being signed off of the practice squad of the Atlanta Falcons early in the season.

Ward, a five-year NFL veteran who previously played with the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans, joins a Pittsburgh running back room that includes Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson, and undrafted free agent Daijun Edwards.

Ward’s signing Tuesday puts the Steelers offseason roster at 89 players, leaving them room for one more addition. The veteran running back was one of 21 tryout players during the three-day rookie minicamp in early May at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side. With his signing, he became the second veteran player in attendance as a tryout to earn a roster spot, joining cornerback Anthony Averett, who was signed immediately after the minicamp.

To date in his NFL career, Ward has 17 carries for 69 yards, along with six receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown, which came during the 2020 season on an 11-yard reception. He was an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan, earning a spot with the Cardinals in 2020.

By landing No. 48, Ward could become the 16th player in franchise history to wear the number in a regular season game. Before Igwebuike, outside linebackers Jamir Jones, Derrek Tuszka, and Bud Dupree wore the number. Former tight end Matt Cushing wore the number from 2000-2004 as well, while defensive back John Rowser also wore the number from 1970-73.