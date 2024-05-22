Pat Freiermuth Excited To Showcase He’s ‘Not Even Close’ To His Ceiling

It is day one of football in shorts, with the whole team reporting for the first of ten voluntary OTA sessions. Pat Freiermuth is in an unusual position this offseason as he is due for a contract extension entering the final year of his rookie deal, but he had an injury-hampered 2023 season that saw a career-low in every statistical category. Chances seem good that he will receive an extension, but expectations will be higher for him as a result.

Similar to Justin Fields’ media session today, Freiermuth was asked if he feels he is close to his ceiling entering the fourth season of his career.

“I’m not even close. I don’t think so,” Freiermuth said in a video of the media sessions posted on the Steelers’ website. “I think I’m right where I want to be in my career. Obviously, I have to stay healthy, but I’m excited to showcase what I can do this year and do whatever’s asked of me.”

He has been dealt a difficult hand over his first three seasons. In 2021, he had Ben Roethlisberger, who was a shell of himself in the final year of his career. Then, in 2022 and 2023, he had Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. Even worse, he had Matt Canada as the offensive coordinator for that entire stretch, and his offense was notorious for not utilizing the middle of the field.

Last season, Freiermuth had just 32 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns in nine starts and 12 games played. The injury obviously limited his overall production numbers, but his efficiency was also down from 11.6 yards per reception in 2022 to 9.6 in 2023.

Now, he will be operating under a whole new set of circumstances. Presumably a clean bill of health, a new offensive system under Arthur Smith, and a completely revamped quarterback room. Smith’s system, by the way, targeted tight ends at the third-highest rate in the NFL last year. Atlanta’s TEs received 174 targets last year compared to Pittsburgh’s 93. That presents a massive opportunity for Freiermuth to have a breakout year in 2024.