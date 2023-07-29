‘You Could’ve Played When We Played’: Aaron Smith Praises Cameron Heyward For Carrying On Steelers’ Legacy

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the biggest compliment you can receive as a current player is the all-time great, Hall of Fame players say that you could have played with them when they were winning Super Bowls. S Troy Polamalu had that experience when he was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, being told by several Steelers of the 70s that he could’ve played with them when they won four Lombardi Trophies.

Speaking to the media after being inducted to the Hall of Honor Saturday, defensive lineman Aaron Smith talked about receiving the honor and was asked about several of the highlight moments of his career. Smith was also asked about current Steelers DL Cameron Heyward and how he has been able to carry on the legacy of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense since Smith retired.

“Cam’s unbelievable,” Smith said via audio provided by 93.7 The Fan. “You know, Cam, I think this is one of the things I would like to say to Cam and the older guys would say it to us sometimes, like, ‘You could’ve played when we played.’ And I’d say Cam’s one of those guys. He was a guy that we would’ve had on that defense and played with us. That’s a compliment to him. Like we would’ve accepted him, by all means, that’s part of us.”

Smith and Heyward played together one season in Pittsburgh when Heyward was a rookie in 2011. Smith only played in four games that season as he suffered a season-ending injury and Heyward barely saw the field himself, but the impact of Smith and other veteran players like Brett Keisel, Casey Hampton, and James Harrison. Heyward got a first-hand look at an aging Steelers defense that had been dominant for so long and knew what it took to make it to the big game and win it.

Heyward is now in the shoes that Smith, Keisel and company were in when he was a rookie, entering his age-34 season. However, Heyward is still playing at a high level, surpassing double-digit sacks and his sixth Pro Bowl bid. He is now tasked with helping guys like DL DeMarvin Leal and Keeanu Benton with their development, making them into hopefully the future long-term starters along the Steelers defensive line.

Heyward has exemplified toughness, leadership, and hustle that Steelers greats of the past have done. There is no doubt that Heyward would fit right into that 2008 defense that won a Super Bowl, modeling his game and professionalism after Smith and the others that mentored him as a rookie stepping into the league for the first time.