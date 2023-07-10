‘We’re Going To Attack And Attack And Attack:’ Ravens’ Players Expecting Offense To Be ‘Dangerous’ Again

All gas, no breaks. That’s what the Baltimore Ravens have planned. At least, it’s what their players are saying. As penned by Ravens’ beat writer Jamison Hensley over the weekend, Ravens’ players are optimistic about their new-look offense under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“It’s going to be pretty fast,” guard Kevin Zeitler said of the team’s new pace. “We’re going to attack and attack and attack.”

In recent years with former OC Greg Roman, Baltimore was a slower-paced offense. Lamar Jackson is a dynamic quarterback but the Ravens liked to condense the formation with multiple tight ends or fullback Patrick Ricard and run the ball downhill. Last season, the Ravens ranked 25th in offensive pace, a full second below league average.

Baltimore’s offense was prolific in 2019 and 2020 under Jackson, named NFL MVP in 2019. But his injuries crumpled the Ravens’ offense each of the last two years. In 2021, they finished 17th in scoring and in 2022, they fell to 19th. Jackson’s unavailability in both of those years was a central theme. Over the final four weeks of 2022, Baltimore scored just 49 points. The only team worse was the New York Jets and their 32 points. By comparison, Pittsburgh registered 81 over that span, making it a juggernaut compared to Baltimore.

Entering 2023, there will be more weapons for the offense to feed. First round wide receiver Zay Flowers should pair nicely with 2021 first rounder Rashod Bateman, assuming the latter can stay healthy. Odell Beckham Jr. was signed to a one-year, big-money deal to round out the room. There’s also elite tight end Mark Andrews, who is just as excited about what Baltimore could do.

“I think it’s going to be a dangerous offense,” he said.

Monken will have his own spin on the Ravens’ system but their success or failure comes down to one man: Lamar Jackson. If he’s healthy, Baltimore should compete for the AFC North crown. If not, they’ll see their season end with a whimper.

The Steelers will face this new-look Baltimore offense earlier in 2023 than they have in past seasons. The two will square off in Week 5, a home game for the Steelers. But the Week 18 season finale is the game to watch. If it’s anything like the past two decades it’s a game that’s likely to mean a lot for both sides.