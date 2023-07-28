Watch: The Depot 180 — July 28 — Episode 338

Episode 338 — July 28, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With training camp underway, the news cycle is back in overdrive. In today’s episode I discuss some of the injuries thus far in training camp. I also talk about Mike Tomlin’s contract situation, Joe Burrow being out ‘several weeks’ and how to stay up to date with the daily influx of camp information.

