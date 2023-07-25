Watch: The Depot 180 — July 25 — Episode 337

Episode 337 — July 25, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Joey Porter Jr. signed his contract with one day left before the team reports to training camp. With that deal out of the way, the Steelers are clear of any distractions or major contract negotiations heading into camp. In today’s episode I talk about Porter’s rookie contract details. I also discuss Arthur Maulet signing in Baltimore, the Bengals’ looming contract extensions, and Benny Snell Jr. taking a workout in Las Vegas with the Raiders.

