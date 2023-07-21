Watch: The Depot 180 — July 21 — Episode 336

Episode 336 — July 21, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Alex Highsmith agreed to a contract extension with the Steelers and will be in Pittsburgh through 2027, pairing with T.J. Watt for at least a handful more seasons. In today’s episode I discuss the contract and the state of affairs leading into training camp. I also talk about the team’s reported interest in WR Denzel Mims, whom the New York Jets ultimately traded to Detroit.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.