The Terrible Podcast — Talking Response Of Steelers RB Najee Harris To Position Market, 2023 Outlook For QB Kenny Pickett, & Much More

Season 13, Episode 153 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday morning show, I am joined by Josh Carney and Jonathan Heitritter as they sit in for a vacationing Alex Kozora.

We start this Tuesday show by discussing the outlook of the NFL running back market on the heels of three players at the position not getting long-term deals after receiving franchise tags earlier in the offseason. On Monday, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris weighed in on the running back market, so we discuss that and what the outlook is for him with his fifth-year option decision due after the 2023 season.

We discuss what a good 2023 season looks like for Harris and if a long-term extension with the Steelers is in the future.

The three of us move on to talk about Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and what 2023 potentially holds for him. We discuss how bullish the outlook is for Pickett in 2023 and if he will top certain over/under statistical plateaus.

Who will be the Steelers’ top wide receiver in 2023 between Diontae Johnson and George Pickens and will either top 100 receptions or 1,000 receiving yards? Josh and Jonathan both give their answers to those questions.

I move on to ask Josh and Jonathan about their top offensive and defensive offseason additions made by the Steelers and also get their thoughts on second-year player jumps in 2023.

Who is the Steelers’ least safe/safest player this summer? Josh and Jonathan both attempt to answer that question ahead of training camp getting underway next week.

We close this show out by going over who will be the Steelers’ top rookie in 2023 and what the team’s top three positions of need are right now when it comes to the 2024 NFL Draft.

If you are not already doing so, please follow Josh and Jonathan on Twitter at @ByJoshCarney and @J_Heits, respectively. I appreciate them both sitting in for Alex on this Tuesday.

As usual, we mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

