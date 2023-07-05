T.J. Watt Predicted To Be Steelers’ Non-QB MVP Of 2023

When it comes to the NFL, quarterback is the most important position. It’s why NFL.com, when releasing team MVP predictions around the AFC, excluded quarterbacks in order to create some variety and unpredictability for each squad.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, their non-QB MVP prediction was T.J. Watt. And frankly, you could include quarterbacks and still easily argue Watt’s name. Though the reasons are obvious, NFL.com’s Eric Edholm offered the explanation to why he chose Watt.

“With Watt in the lineup, Pittsburgh went 8-2, allowing 20 or fewer points in nine of those 10 games. Without Watt from Week 2 to Week 8, the Steelers were 1-6, got rolled by the Bills and Eagles and allowed 29 points to the Jacoby Brissett-led Browns. There aren’t many more impactful defenders in the league than Watt, who has six interceptions, 77.5 sacks and an absurd 23 forced fumbles in 87 career games.”

What Edholm wrote is really all that needs to be said. The data on the Steelers’ success with Watt than without the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is about as clear as possible. And this correlation has a causation. Watt is the engine of Pittsburgh’s defense and one of the game’s best defensive players. The Steelers’ defense revolves around its front four getting home, being able to drop seven into coverage while still pressuring the quarterback. Without Watt last season, Pittsburgh’s repeatedly failed in that mission.

That much was clear even in the game in which Watt got hurt. Before partially tearing his pectoral muscle in Week One against the Cincinnati Bengals, he was a force. He racked up six tackles (three for a loss) with a sack, quarterback hit, two pass deflections, and one interception as Joe Burrow threw four picks and was sacked seven times.

With Watt unavailable between Weeks 2-8, Pittsburgh’s defense was night and day. As in, they fell asleep. Despite Alex Highsmith’s breakout season, their pressure and sack production tanked and their run defense faltered. At its bye week, Pittsburgh was just 2-6 and looked like one of the worst teams in football, going long stretches without even getting the opposing quarterback’s jersey dirty. In 2022, Watt’s value was as evident as ever.

Even if you include Pickett in the MVP mix, the predictive honor would still go to Watt. Edholm gave Cam Heyward a shoutout as a close second-place candidate on this list and the reality is Pittsburgh really can’t function without either player. The Steelers improved their interior defensive line this year but lack quality depth at base defensive end and certainly have no one at Heyward’s level.

Around the AFC North, WR Ja’Marr Chase was the Cincinnati Bengals’ non-QB MVP, DE Myles Garrett the choice for the Cleveland Browns, and S Kyle Hamilton for the Baltimore Ravens, a bit of a surprise.