Steelers Spin: Pittsburgh 2023-2024 Defensive Forecast

It’s been a flurry of mixed emotions when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Not too long ago they catapulted themselves to nearly the top of the NFL rankings with young players and it looked like the Steel Curtain was about to have another curtain call.

Yet, it’s been rather disappointing since then and this defensive group has underperformed on those lofty expectations it must be said. They were supposed to carry the team through the Ben Roethlisberger transition period, and they ended up dropping the ball on this assignment. This is a key reason the team missed the playoffs last season.

Even so, they showed good hands in getting turnovers and for those of us still struggling with PTSD from having to watch Ike Taylor drop easy interceptions this is a unit that knows how to play catch and generate turnovers.

With Pittsburgh relying on the running game more this year, the burden should be lifted somewhat for the defense. They won’t have to return to the field after getting only 47 seconds of rest.

The team’s NFL draft this year is expected to deliver in a spectacular way, and perhaps nowhere more than on the defense.

In a league that showcases flashy quarterbacks and diamond earring receivers, in the Burgh, it’s defense that matters most.

Will this unit bring defensive domination back to glory in Pittsburgh? Let’s give it a Spin.

Cornerbacks

Let’s start controversially. When the Steelers (finally) started playing quality defense again in 2017 the primary reason wasn’t because of their drafting T.J. Watt in the first round. Instead, it was the acquisition of veteran Joe Haden in free agency from the Cleveland Browns.

Haden added immediate maturity and quality to the Steelers secondary that had previously been struggling against the pass.

So too, the addition of CB Patrick Peterson should have a similar impact on both the secondary and the defense overall. Sure, he’s 33 years old, but he had a significantly more storied career than Haden.

On top of this, Haden was never known for top level speed, so his age showed even more when it came to keeping up with fast twitching receivers. In the case of Peterson, he clocked a 4.38 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine while weighing 219 pounds. Let’s just say even if he has lost a step, he’s got quite a few to spare.

Peterson brings not only uber-confidence to the corner position, but he also is a highly cerebral player and should be the ultimate mentor for the new young ones.

And the new young ones? How about Joey Porter, Jr. as a second-round selection when everyone had him leaving the board in the high first rounds?

Add to him Cory Trice, Jr. who could serve as Porter’s Doppelganger in build and style of play and all the sudden the future is so bright at the corners you’ve got to wear shades.

Certainly, losing Cam Sutton to free agency was a blow, but the additions to the roster reversed that loss in a major way making the corner position as strong as it’s been in quite some time.

Safeties

Any time someone who goes by the name of Minkah Fitzpatrick is in your locker room you’re going to have a strong safety core. Fitzpatrick is one of the primary reasons that Porter Jr. and Trice Jr. will be able to play their style of up tight and pressing.

Fitzpatrick covers so much ground and takes such great angles that he can “clean up on aisle 9” for most of the rookie messes. Oh…and he also contributes the splash plays as required. Some would say keeping Watt healthy is critical to this defense’s success, yet perhaps it’s even more important to keep Fitzpatrick on the field.

That’s because it gets a little questionable after the All-Pro. Keanu Neal was picked up in free agency to provide experienced depth but they remain thin when it comes to a sure fire replacement for Terrell Edmunds who left in free agency to see if the grass was greener elsewhere.

In truth, the strong safety position has been midland in quality for a while, so any upgrades here could move things forward noticeably in a positive way. This is one position to look out for in regard to a late pre-season acquisition or trade. Somebody of premium grade will be available from some team.

Linebackers

The Devin Bush experiment ended finally. So much potential, but so little growth following his challenging knee injury a few years back. Those injuries understandably mess with your mind, and it made Bush spend too much time thinking before hitting to be effective for the team.

Myles Jack started off strong the beginning of his first year of free agency with the Steelers but lost enough steam toward the end of the season that the Steelers lost interest in keeping him on the roster. Robert Spillane left for Sin City also weakening the roster further.

The middle linebacker position was the glaring unaddressed weakness in this year’s draft, but you can’t fill all the holes.

The Steelers are hoping free agents Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb can provide some bang and Mark Robinson showed promise in his rookie year and they are hopeful he’ll be able to take the next step in his second year.

Still, none of these players are going to get anyone to forget Steelers all-time great middle linebackers anytime soon and the fact the team hit the reset button almost completely in the center of their defense is troubling.

There is no trouble on the edges, with the Steelers best player T.J. Watt on a long-term contract and most recently his dance partner Alex Highsmith inked his own big deal as well.

It wasn’t too many years ago when we had no one who could put pressure on the quarterback and now the Steelers have perhaps the preeminent duo in the business, and they’ll be together for a long time.

Everyone knows what Watt can bring to the field when healthy and on the field, yet Highsmith is just entering full bloom and could be full of pleasant surprises this year. The team’s edge rushers are the most impressive aspect of the Steelers defense.

Defensive Line

The defensive is aging, yet still full of character. Cam Heyward must earn some votes as the franchise’s best defensive leader in the team’s past twenty years. Not only will he never let you down on a play, but he also won’t let any of his teammates let us down either.

Even when Roethlisberger was on the roster, Heyward was still the leading man for this team in terms of leadership.

It was critically important to re-sign Larry Ogunjobi to his new three-year contract as the Steelers desperately need time to retool at the defensive line. Ogunjobi was steady if not spectacular, and even threw in a hint of spectacular at times. It was a critical, although costly signing.

This opens the door for another splashing selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. With their second of two second round picks they chose Defensive Tackle Keeanu Benton who adds a whole new level of brick house to the Steelers line.

It’s interesting that many years ago the Steelers said that a “Casey Hampton-type” would never again have a place in a modern NFL defense, yet it seems that’s what’s been missing ever since he left.

Coaching

Teryl Austin enters his second year as the Steelers defensive coordinator and by most accounts he performed admirably in his debut in that role last season.

The team’s defense started off strong, yet predictably hit the skids when T.J. Watt got injured. It was a “I’ve fallen and can’t get up” moment for the team to resolve, and somewhat magically it did just that only after Watt returned to the lineup.

The Steelers have invested the vast majority of the team’s wealth on the defense and Austin will be expected to deliver on the gold. His squad will have a few years to dominate before the team’s young offensive stars come up to their time of needing to be paid.

So…the best of the Steelers defense? You’ll be watching it in the next three years. Enjoy it, because after that it will be gutted like a fish as contracts get too burdensome to pay.

Steelers Defense Forecast Conclusion?

The biggest hedge on the team’s chances lies in the middle of the field, which is typically the wrong place for it to be. The inside linebackers have to find themselves and fit in quickly this year or the team will be squandering mammoth contracts in exchange for deep Steelers Nation frustration.

The elite quality of the offensive teams they have to play defense against in their division are awesome and varied in attack, so this is no easy assignment to lift the Steelers on their broad shoulders.

If the center of the field can avoid being the center of attention for the wrong reasons, and actually prove to be able to admirably hold its own, then Pittsburgh will again boast an elite defense in the NFL