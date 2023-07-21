Steelers Spin: The 2023-2024 Forecast – The New Kids (Part Two)

There are some new kids in town and everyone is talking about them. And…well they should be!

For the first time in a long time the raves about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 draft aren’t solely emanating from local Yinzers. This opinion is being widely shared by practically every major sports outlet.

Not that the organization typically gets a flunking grade as a result of post-draft analysis, yet it’s a rare, Sasquatchian sighting for them to muster more than ‘B’s’ and ‘B-pluses’ from outside the Pittsburgh fan base.

This year? Many are saying the Steelers topped all 32 teams in terms of new talent acquisition via this year’s draft.

This means pundits are back in favor in the Burgh. Even Colin Cowherd is playing nice.

But if you’re already on the Spin forecasting train, let’s continue our conversation about the youth movement for the Black and Gold. We already talked about the highly significant selections in the first couple of rounds.

What about the rest?

Let’s continue to give it a Spin.

KEEANU BENTON, Defensive Lineman – Round 2 (49th overall pick)

The Spin was rooting hard for the Steelers to use both their first- and second-round picks on dominant offensive linemen. There were quality road graders still on the board when Joey Porter, Jr. was selected at the top of the second round, and who would have thought he’d still be hanging around?

Even when Pittsburgh ignored peak performance Spin advice and used its second second-rounder on Keeanu Benton, then forgiveness and understanding was abounding once again.

In this columnist’s opinion, the Steelers have spent too many high picks on wide receivers the past decade. Sure, the front office and coaching staff earned a reputation for choosing pass catchers well (after all, that was Coach Mike Tomlin’s position in college).

Yet, it is my contention that receivers are less likely to remain after their rookie contract and tend to be accompanied by more drama and self-aggrandizement than full commitment to the dynasty. Those high, expensive picks are more wisely spent on perhaps less glamourous but more long-term, mission-focused positions.

This is why Benton ended up being another great selection by Omar Khan and Tomlin in their first co-starring role in the draft. Again, it’s not the kind of selection that is going to allow the organization to break records on jersey sales, but it’s the critically important subtle and profound changes the team needs to make to take the next huge step toward competing with the big boys once again.

Less bright shiny objects and more Keeanu Bentons on the roster and quietly this team will take its place again at the top.

DARNELL WASHINGTON, Tight End – Round 3 (93rd overall pick)

So…the second dominant offensive lineman didn’t come in the first two rounds, but Round Three ain’t so bad. That’s right, forget about his hands and ability to light up the scoreboard, Washington is already the kind of player who can put a serious dent into defensive line ambitions.

Are you going to want to be one of those fancy-haired edge rushers who has to contain against this big man?

At 6-foot-7 and weighing in at nearly 270 pounds, he’ll be able to do something most tight ends can’t, which is to hold his own even against defensive tackles and marauding middle linebackers.

What’s that you say? He’s a tight end? Why aren’t we talking about that?

It’s because Washington adds so many intriguing options to the run playbook for the Steelers. I can’t wait to see him lining him up next to Broderick Jones and then sending everyone on a power sweep left.

As far as his pass-catching ability, it’s hard for us grizzled, more wrinkly fans not to see this as the rare chance to answer in real life the “What if?” questions about Eric Green, the mammoth tight end the Steelers drafted in 1990.

Green was the ultimate “glitch in the Matrix” when it came to tight ends. He was virtually uncoverable in the end zone and that was with some rather mediocre arm talent tossing him the rock. Green lost his way off the field and departed from the Steelers without us getting to see all he could be.

Let’s hope Washington brings back some very fond memories as those early Green days were special.

NICK HERBIG, Outside Linebacker – Round 4 (132nd overall pick)

As draft historians and mathematicians will tell you, the chance you’ll get huge impact from the Rounds Four and below on a consistent basis are not very lofty. Certainly, the team has struck it rich in the second half of the draft in the past, but at this point you’re looking mostly to fill out the roster.

Herbig has a good chance to be another one of those linebackers the Steelers have a history of selecting who aren’t going to necessarily demand a starting position, but who end up playing critical roles on special teams and rotating in for quality reps.

CORY TRICE JR., Cornerback – Round 7 (241st overall pick)

At some point there will be a clever nickname for the pairing of Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. as bookend cornerbacks on the field together.

Double Junior? Junior Squared? Junior Islands?

The Steelers are hoping for a future where both Juniors will be able to impress as big-time Senior Leaguers. Both are tall, strong and capable of holding receivers up at the line. Although neither boasts sprinter speed, the quality of safety play behind them should allow them to press receivers as they were born to do.

Trice provided excellent value for the Steelers in this round, yet he’ll have to work hard to get the same opportunities on the field as Peezy Jr.

SPENCER ANDERSON – Offensive Lineman – Round 7 (251st overall pick)

Let’s be honest, by the time you’re getting to the 251st overall pick, it literally is Slim Pickens and his brother Fat Chance who are still available.

However, Anderson has the intangibles that might be able to give him more hope than most to make the roster or at least the practice squad allowing him to contribute to the future of the team.

The New Kids Forecast Conclusion?

First the bad news. Despite the strong consensus several of these players have the potential to dramatically improve the Steelers over time…it might take some time for this dream to come to fruition.

The Steelers have gotten better as an organization at being willing to throw talented young players into the deep end of the pool without floaties. Yet they still are one of the more conservative teams in the NFL in this regard.

Tomlin is fiercely loyal to his veterans so if any of these players are going to be starters by the opening game of the season, they are going to have to demonstrate they are a significant upgrade above the players currently holding these spots.

So, patience might be a required virtue this season. Eventually (and hopefully sooner rather than later) this draft might end up producing four new surefire starters for the team. That accomplishment would make these New Kids collectively among the best we’ve seen arrive in years.

