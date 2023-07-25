Philadelphia Eagles Work Out Former Steelers LB/S Marcus Allen

The Philadelphia Eagles worked out and signed former Steelers WR Deon Cain today, but they also worked out former Pittsburgh LB Marcus Allen. The news was reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

#Eagles worked out Marcus Allen, Quinton Barrow, Dean Cain (signed), N'Keal Harry, DeANdre Houston-Carson, Ahofitu Maka and JaVonta Payton — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 25, 2023

Allen spent five years in Pittsburgh, and while originally drafted as a safety, he switched to inside linebacker and became a core special teamer for the Steelers. His season ended prematurely in 2022 due to injury.

All told, his career in Pittsburgh consisted of 48 games with 57 solo tackles. He’d likely serve in a special teams function for the Eagles, given he played zero defensive snaps and 230 special teams snaps for Pittsburgh last season.

In fact, Allen only played 286 defensive snaps in his tenure with Pittsburgh while playing 746 defensive snaps.

The former Penn State star has never played anywhere outside of Pittsburgh after being a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia could present a new opportunity after Allen fell out favor among Steelers fans following a boneheaded 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Carolina Panthers last year.

With teams looking to fill the final spots on their roster in the coming days and throughout training camp, guys who have shown they can be reliable special teamers, like Allen, should get more of a look.