Steelers Place CB Anthony Averett On Practice Squad IR, Sign Zyon Gilbert As Replacement

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made some moves on their practice squad. CB Anthony Averett, who signed with the team at the start of spring practices, was placed on the practice squad injured list, while the Steelers filled his spot with CB Zyon Gilbert, per Aaron Wilson on X.

Averett didn’t make the initial 53-man roster and ended up signing to the practice squad the next week. He has been with the team since. The Steelers aren’t required to provide injury information on the practice squad players, but this now makes sense why Anthony Averett hasn’t been getting elevated while Cory Trice Jr. has been on IR, especially once the team moved on from Darius Rush.

Gilbert was brought in for a tryout in the middle of training camp on Aug. 13. He didn’t make the initial 53-man roster but signed to the practice squad. He was then released from the practice squad on Sept. 17. It is not uncommon for players to circle back throughout the season.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Gilbert originally signed with the New York Giants and ended up on their practice squad, where he was elevated the maximum of three times that season. He was waived due to a hamstring injury, and also spent time with the Green Bay Packers.

He measured in at his Florida Atlantic pro day at 6002, 193 pounds with 30 7/8-inch arms. He ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash and had a very strong 40-inch vertical.

Trice is eligible to begin practicing as soon as next week, which will help with the cornerback depth. According to Gerry Dulac, Trice should be back soon. In the meantime, the depth is in a tough spot at outside corner with James Pierre being the main option on game day due to his special teams abilities.