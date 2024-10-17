Depot After Dark: Giants Sign Armon Watts, T.J. And J.J. Watt Compete, Mims To The UFL

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 16.

GIANTS SIGN ARMON WATTS

Last year, the Steelers needed several players to step up on defense with injuries ravaging them. One of those players was defensive lineman Armon Watts. Watts has been in the league since 2019, bouncing around between multiple teams. He served admirably with the Steelers last year, but they did not retain his services. Now, he could be playing against them.

As reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 on Twitter, Watts signed with the New York Giants’ practice squad this week. The Steelers play the Giants in Week 8, so they could be facing Watts soon. It’s still unclear if he’ll be elevated, but perhaps he’ll have some important knowledge for them.

T.J. AND J.J. WATT COMPETE

The Watt family is one of the most successful families to ever play in the NFL. J.J., Derek, and T.J. Watt all had successful NFL careers, with T.J. still adding to his legacy. J.J. has been retired for some time now, though, and it seems like he’s still trying to stay in shape, riding a Peloton bike. It looks like T.J. and J.J. are competing using their Pelotons now, too.

Last year, J.J. tweeted that he was ranked eighth on a certain ride, wanting to know who the seven people above him were. This week, T.J. revealed that he is one of those people. In fact, he holds the spot right above his older brother. It’s hilarious to see them compete like this, and hopefully, there will be more updates in the future.

MIMS TO THE UFL

Receiver Denzel Mims did not have the NFL career many people expected after he was drafted in the second round in 2020. He bounced around with a few different teams, including the Steelers in 2023. He was only on their practice squad, though, before being released earlier this year. Now, it looks like he’s moved on to the United Football League.

According to United Football Media on Twitter, Mims has signed with the St. Louis BattleHawks. Hopefully, Mims will find some success there and make his way back to the NFL. Either way, it’s good to see he’s not done with football.