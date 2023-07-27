Patrick Peterson Excited To Practice In Steelers’ Unique Training Camp Environment

In this day and age, most NFL teams stay at home during training camp. Guys show up for meetings, practice, and then go home. Especially post-COVID, fewer and fewer teams truly “go camping” this time of year. The Pittsburgh Steelers are an exception, spending each summer in Latrobe, Pa. and St. Vincent College.

Patrick Peterson is one of many Steelers who will be part of Pittsburgh’s camp for the first time of his career. He’s about to find out how unique the environment is. Speaking to reporters after reporting, he said he’s been getting some tips about SVC from cousin Bryant McFadden.

“This is my first time here at St. Vincent’s campus,” Peterson said as tweeted by The Trib’s Chris Adamski. “But I got a lot of insight yesterday from Bryant on the podcast. Looking forward to seeing many, many fans. The enthusiasm that they have for us going into the 2023 season. It’s a lot that I’m looking forward to.”

Future Hall of Famer Patrick Peterson was asked by ⁦@tribjoerutter⁩ about being at a Steelers training camp for the first time pic.twitter.com/6caaVAUGLn — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 26, 2023

Peterson co-hosts the All Things Covered podcast with McFadden, who played for the Steelers from 2005-2008 and again from 2010-2011.

Most teams that stay at home and practice at their facility offer limited or no access to fans. Not the Steelers. Each practice is open to the public and only requires a free mobile ticket to be admitted. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. but those who have gone know the line begins hours earlier than that, especially on the first day and on weekends. Rain or shine, the stands will be packed.

Early next month, the team will hold its annual Friday Night Lights practice, taking place at a local high school stadium. Over 10,000 fans attend that night and there could be a record crowd on hand in 2023. The event didn’t take place in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic and was cancelled in 2022 due to weather.

Practicing at SVC is hallowed ground. It’s served as the Steelers’ campgrounds since the mid-60s, the same field Chuck Noll, Joe Greene, and other Hall of Famers walked. The intensity at camp is off the charts in part due to the energy fans bring. For those who are used to silently practicing during the summer, it’ll be a big change. We’ll be at camp starting tomorrow to watch Peterson and the rest of the Steelers’ roster as the 2023 season takes flight.