Pat Freiermuth Receives An 85 Overall Rating In Madden 24, 8th Highest Of All Tight Ends

Madden 24 has been slowly dropping their latest player ratings for the upcoming season and on Thursday, they dropped the top ten TE rankings. Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth came in with an 85 overall rating, good for eighth place amongst all tight ends.

Pat Freiermuth with a Madden 24 rating of 85, good for 8th overall #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/oxMXvmkyXS — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 20, 2023

Freiermuth was ranked above Browns TE David Njoku and Jaguars TE Evan Engram, but was ranked behind the consensus top TEs in the game as well as names including Darren Waller, Kyle Pitts, and Dallas Goedert. Currently, Freiermuth is Pittsburgh’s highest-ranked offensive player, surpassing WR Diontae Johnson and RB Najee Harris.

Freiermuth was given a 79 overall rating in Madden 23, represented a 6-point jump from last season. Along with an 85 overall rating, Freiermuth received a 95-catch rating from Madden, tying him for third place with Ravens TE Mark Andrews behind only Travis Kelce and Robert Tonyan. Freiermuth is known for his sure hands as a pass catcher, coming down with combative catches in the red zone as well as tough grabs over the middle on possession downs.

MUTH with a 95 catching rating on Madden 24 puts him in that top 10 for that category #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/qJt93DKTOb — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 20, 2023

Pat Freiermuth is currently heading into his third season in the league and looks primed to take another step forward in his on-field performance. Last season, we saw Freiermuth become more of a mainstay in the offense, seeing his yardage jump from 497 as a rookie to 732 in 2022. However, his TDs plummeted last season as Pittsburgh’s passing game struggled throughout the year, going from seven TD receptions as a rookie to just two last season.

Should QB Kenny Pickett step up his play in his sophomore campaign and Freiermuth continue to develop a strong chemistry with Pittsburgh’s QB, we should see the TE’s best season yet as a pro, keeping his yardage near what he had in 2022 with his TDs regressing back closer to the number his posted as a rookie.