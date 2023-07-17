Diontae Johnson Highest-Rated Steelers Wide Receiver In Madden 24 At Just 82 Overall

More Madden 24 ratings have come out since Minkah Fitzpatrick was announced as 93 overall. All safeties and wide receivers have had their ratings released, and the Steelers’ next two highest-rated players come at the wide receiver position, with Diontae Johnson checking in at an 82 overall and George Pickens coming in at 80.

Following Johnson and Pickens, Allen Robinson II just missed the 80 overall cutoff as he is a 79. At safety, Damontae Kazee is a 77 overall while Keanu Neal is a 75. Miles Boykin is Pittsburgh’s fourth-highest rated receiver at 71 overall, while Calvin Austin III is a 70 but notably has 95 (out of 100) speed.

Duke Dawson, who has only played cornerback in his NFL career but is listed at strong safety for some reason, is a 68 overall, while Gunner Olszewski is a 67. The wide receivers round out with Dez Fitzpatrick and Ja’Marcus Bradley each a 66 overall, Hakeem Butler a 65 and Cody White at 64. The safeties left include Miles Killebrew a 67 overall, Kenny Robinson Jr. a 66 overall, and Tre Norwood a 65 overall.

Robinson Jr., with limited NFL experience being rated ahead of Norwood is questionable, but the team gives him higher agility ratings, which likely give him the one overall boost needed.

The biggest issue I have here is Johnson coming in at just an 82. Johnson was an 85 in last year’s game, and while his numbers dropped a little bit, he was playing with different quarterbacks and it wasn’t a substantial enough drop for him to lose three points. I suspect his rating will rise with his play when Madden does its weekly updates throughout the season.

Other than that, there aren’t a lot of glaring issues with those listed. But Johnson’s rating is far too low, especially when you look at the guys ahead of him. Christian Kirk is an 85 overall, as is Calvin Ridley who hasn’t played in over a year. Even Odell Beckham Jr. is also an 85 overall, while Marquise Brown is an 84. Heck, even Adam Thielen is ahead of Johnson with an 83 overall rating. I could keep going, but I’ve made my point. Johnson is far too low.