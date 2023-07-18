One more series before we get into training camp and speed ahead towards the Pittsburgh Steelers’ regular season. A numbers-to-note campaign, focusing on one specific number we want to see the Steelers change in 2023. Some may be individual, some unit, and some team. Next up in the series:

NUMBERS TO NOTE: Steelers’ Interceptions (20)

In our last article in this series, we noted the lack of the Steelers’ sacks in 2022. This time, we’re flipping it by praising one of their most impressive numbers of last season. Pittsburgh’s defense tied for the league-lead with 20 interceptions last season, tying the San Francisco 49ers for the top mark.

Minkah Fitzpatrick led the way with a career-high six interceptions, tied for the most in the NFL. He made plays early, the second play of the season in Week One against Cincinnati, and late, closing out wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens with picks. Far more quietly, CB Levi Wallace doubled his previous high and finished with four picks. The now-departed Cam Sutton intercepted three while Damontae Kazee picked off a pair after the bye week. T.J. Watt also had two picks, including one in the opener against the Bengals.

Those takeaways were a driving reason for their defensive success. Despite the pass rush really not being there, the secondary still made plays. In most cases, there’s a clear correlation between pressure/sacks and picks. In Pittsburgh, it hasn’t worked that neatly. The Steelers have had years where they’ve led the league in sacks and lagged behind with picks. And they’ve had seasons like 2022 where the opposite proved true.

Regardless, their penchant for big defensive plays is foundational. Credit Teryl Austin for driving that bus and creating a high standard and expectation. Adding talent has helped; trading for Fitzpatrick sure makes a coaching staff look nice and aggressive.

The question is – can the Steelers replicate that? They don’t have to lead the league again, though that’d certainly be nice, but they need to be among the league’s leaders. Pittsburgh’s defense is still expected to be better than the offense and needs to act like it. Intercepting the ball is a big part of that.

How will the new pieces fit? Patrick Peterson had five picks last season but is playing in a different scheme. Joey Porter Jr. had only one career interception at Penn State while Cory Trice Jr.’s playing time is uncertain and unlikely to be substantial out of the gate. Keanu Neal swaps in for Terrell Edmunds but has only three career picks across 61 starts. He’s no ballhawk. Fitzpatrick will need to have another big season while another corner will have to step up. An inside linebacker making a play in the pass game sure would be nice, too.