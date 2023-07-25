Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 873)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, and Alexa Dellarocco telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener- and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 873 on this Tuesday, I discuss former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum saying that he believes Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett doesn’t have the ability to score points in chunks to compete against the best signal callers in the NFL.
