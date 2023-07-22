Jaylen Warren Named Steelers Breakout Player, Analyst Suggests ‘Committee Backfield’

This time a year ago, running back Jaylen Warren was a relative unknown, even to Pittsburgh Steelers fans. An undrafted free agent who bounced around in college from a JUCO to Utah State before ending up at Oklahoma State. This time around, everyone knows who he is. Warren became 2022’s camp darling, easily making the 53-man roster and carving out a significant role on the Steelers’ offense, becoming the team’s third-down back just over one month into the season.

Now, CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin believes 2023 will be Warren’s true breakout year. The site put together a list of breakout players for each team with Warren Pittsburgh’s choice. Dubin cites Harris’ lack of production compared to Warren and believes the two will be splitting time sooner than later.

“Najee Harris simply has not been efficient enough to justify his workloads through the first two years of his career. Warren averaged 4.9 yards per carry and more than two targets per game last season despite playing only 31% of Pittsburgh’s offensive snaps. Warren also bested Harris in yards after contact per attempt, avoided tackle rate, explosive run rate, negative run rate and success rate. If he remains the more efficient back than Harris, the Steelers should make this more of a committee backfield.”

Relatively speaking, Warren did outproduce Harris last season. Harris averaged only 3.8 yards per carry to Warren’s 4.9. Warren had slightly better yards after contact/per attempt, 1.8 over Harris’ 1.7. And a whopping 26% of Warren’s carries went for first downs as opposed to Harris’ 16.5%. Those numbers don’t paint complete context but show Warren was more efficient than Harris. And Warren’s offensive role increased over the season, seeing more early down work after replacing Harris on third down duties.

With a more defined downhill style and angry attitude, Warren is a bowling ball who worked well behind a Steelers’ offensive line that was still figuring things out last year. Having a back who would take what was there and plow ahead was the best thing Pittsburgh’s running game needed. After dancing and bouncing runs the first half of the year, Harris improved when he played more to his size (getting healthy helped, too) and ran more North/South the latter half of the year.

Choosing Warren to be the Steelers’ breakout player is a fine and understandable pick. While he may have more opportunities in 2023, his game and overall production should be similar. His game didn’t look like it had an obvious place to grow. Picking another second-year player like QB Kenny Pickett, WR George Pickens, or even possibly DL DeMarvin Leal would’ve made a bit more sense, but Dubin’s point is well-reasoned and fair from a national media perspective.