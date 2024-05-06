Depot After Dark: Steelers At Marathon, Pouncey Likes Frazier, Calvin Johnson Rips Cleveland

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 5.

Steelers Represented At Pittsburgh Marathon

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a number of current and former players representing the team at the Pittsburgh Marathon, with RB Jaylen Warren and free agent addition S DeShon Elliott helping out with the kids marathon event on Saturday and former QB Charlie Batch welcoming people to the event today with a speech.

Michael Longo Jr. passed along the pictures of Warren at the event on Twitter, while Michael Love of the Valley News Dispatch posted the picture of Batch. It’s always good to see members of the team embracing the community and taking part in community events, especially when it’s someone like Elliott who’s a new addition to the team.

Andrew Bowman won the men’s division of the marathon with a time of 2:15:52, while Jane Bareikis took home the crown in the women’s division with a time of 2:15:52.

Maurkice Pouncey Likes Zach Frazier Addition

According to Scott Juba on Twitter, who attended Maurkice Pouncey’s Rey Supremo Tequila event on Saturday, the former Steelers center said “how much he liked” the team’s addition of West Virginia C Zach Frazier in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

My dad and I celebrated Cinco de Mayo early at a Rey Supremo Tequila event with @MaurkicePouncey. In our conversation with him, he talked about how much he likes the Steelers’ selection of Center @zfrazier54 and what a great time he had recently seeing @_BigBen7 in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/TyMTpnLyWH — Scott Juba (@ScottJuba) May 4, 2024

Pouncey was the most recent center who carried on Pittsburgh’s tradition of having an elite player at the position, as after his retirement, the team has been in flux at the position as Kendrick Green and Mason Cole have failed to work out. Frazier played over 2,000 snaps at the position at West Virginia and fell to the Steelers with the No. 51 overall selection in the draft, and the hope is that he can carry on the center legacy for the Steelers going forward.

Calvin Johnson Glad He Wasn’t A Brown

During an appearance on The Loft Studios podcast with former NFL players Rob Sims and Curtis Roach, Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson talked about his pre-draft visit to Cleveland and how bad it was during the trip. Johnson was glad he ended up with the Detroit Lions, and called Detroit “100%” better than Cleveland.

“Actually took a visit to Cleveland, Detroit’s sister city I guess you’d say, and I was like, goodness gracious, I cannot come to Cleveland. I think I might’ve had bad energy that whole trip to Cleveland. Lo and behold, I end up in Detroit, and I think obviously it’s the better of the two cities 1oo%. I think it was a blessing in disguise.”

While I might disagree a little bit about Cleveland as a city, because I’ve had a great time every time I’ve been in the city, Johnson definitely wound up in a better situation with the Lions. The team ended up drafting Matthew Stafford in 2009 and him and Johnson formed an elite connection. With the Browns, he likely would’ve been playing with an endless carousel of quarterbacks and who knows if he would’ve had the Hall of Fame career he ended up having with the Browns.