‘His Production Is What Stands Out’: Chris Long Praises Alex Highsmith On Heels Of Extension

The bond that exists among NFL players, especially retired and active players, at certain positions is rather strong.

One such position that has a strong bond and a great deal of respect is the pass rusher position. Guys know what it takes to do it at a high level consistently, and know how demanding overall the job is. So, seeing Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher Alex Highsmith sign a four-year, $68 million extension Wednesday ahead of the start of the Steelers’ training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe has former NFL defensive end and former No. 1 overall pick Chris Long very happy for the Steelers’ young standout.

Long, hosting his latest episode of the Green Light Podcast, spoke glowingly of Highsmith and the work that he’s done in three years in the NFL, stating that his production and his overall ability to seize upon his opportunity in the NFL and run with it was a big reason why he got paid, and why he deserved every penny.

“Alex Highsmith up in Pittsburgh, who I’ve talked about really liking, he just got paid. Love that. I think he’s underrated. I haven’t seen Alex Highsmith on any of these lists. Like, you’ve got your top 10 rusher lists, your honorable mentions and people receiving votes. I don’t think he’s even received votes. His production is what stands out, and they needed somebody to step in for Bud Dupree,” Long said regarding Highsmith’s new extension. “Bud Dupree left a huge void, but this guy is physical, he can do a couple of different things, but he can really rush, so congrats to him. That goes back to opportunities in the NFL. Some guys get more than others…some guys get their little opportunity and they have to make the most of it right away. …I think he did a really nice job and that probably is why he got a whole lot of money.”

Alex Highsmith's career arc: – Zero-star recruit out of HS

– Walked onto Charlotte

– Began college career as base 3-4 end, switched to EDGE late

– 3rd round pick

– Breakout 14.5 sack season

– Payday What a story. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ouyxzdcGi3 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 19, 2023

Long has spoke highly of Highsmith in recent seasons as he ascended into that strong No. 2 outside linebacker in Pittsburgh opposite of T.J. Watt the last two years, recording a combined 20.5 sacks in two seasons as a full-time starter, including a career-high 14.5 sacks last season.

While he doesn’t get the recognition as one of the top pass rushers in the game, the guys that play the position and once played in the NFL certainly see how good Highsmith is. He has a deep arsenal of moves that allows him to win when rushing the passer, and he put it all together last season, though he did have a bit of a lull in production with Watt out of the lineup.

Who didn’t though?

The Steelers are gambling that there’s another level to Highsmith’s game, and based on his development in recent years, there’s no reason to doubt that trajectory will flatline anytime soon.

Pittsburgh was never going to let him walk and an extension was always going to get done this offseason, with the only question being if it could get done before training camp. Check that box. Highsmith is now among the top-10 highest-paid outside linebackers in the league, but it’s well worth it for Pittsburgh to keep him around and not have to worry about replacing his production.

He is quite the success story for the Steelers and earned every penny. Hearing that type of praise from a pass rusher like Long, who had a long, successful career in the NFL and won multiple rings, has to feel good for an ascending player like Highsmith.