Alex Highsmith Extension ‘An Excellent Move For Both Sides,’ Doug Whaley Says

Former Buffalo Bills general manager and Pittsburgh Steelers executive Doug Whaley was a guest on the The Fan Morning Show on 93.7 The Fan, and he offered his take on the Alex Highsmith contract. Whaley believes the deal is a “win-win” due to Highsmith cashing in now — and being able to cash in again with a third contract while he’s still young — and the Steelers keeping their young star locked up.

“I think this is an excellent move for both sides,” Whaley said. “He can get a third contract ‘cause he’ll be 29. So hopefully if he keeps his body up, he doesn’t get injured and his game stays at the high level, he’ll be able to get another contract. This is one of those deals where I think it’s a win-win for everybody. Now for the Steelers, you don’t have to worry about having to replace that guy next year with either draft capital or cap money.”

Highsmith’s third contract wouldn’t come until he enters his age-30 season, so while he could be 29 when he signs it, he’ll be 30 years old playing on that contract. Either way, that’s certainly not too old to get another lucrative deal if he keeps up his production.

Obviously, the deal is a win for the Steelers because they don’t have to replace Highsmith. They were never going to let him walk and an extension was always going to get done, with the only question being if it could get done before training camp. Highsmith is now among the top-10 highest-paid outside linebackers in the league, but it’s well worth it for Pittsburgh to keep him around and not have to worry about replacing his production.

The Steelers have over $110 million committed to their defense this year, which speaks to their successful roster building more than anything else. When the team had Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback and a talented offense, it invested in defense through the draft. Now, the team is investing more on the offensive side of the ball, and down the line the offense will catch up and the offensive spending will get higher when guys like Kenny Pickett are ready for their second contract.

The Steelers’ defense is and has been their calling card in recent years, and that’s due to the heavy investment through the draft and pulling the trigger on the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade in 2019. With a young offense that could emerge as soon as this season, the Steelers have put themselves in the position to be legitimate contenders sooner rather than later.