Fowler: Ex-Steelers OT Chris Hubbard Signs With Titans

For the first time in his NFL career, offensive tackle Chris Hubbard is out of the AFC North. But he still could see the Pittsburgh Steelers later this year.

Last week, we wrote about Hubbard trying out for the Tennessee Titans. In a Thursday night tweet, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes Hubbard has officially signed with the team, giving them much-needed tackle depth.

Free agent OT Chris Hubbard is signing with the #Titans, per source. Nine-year vet with starter’s experience gives Tennessee a tackle option while Nicholas Petit-Frere is suspended. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 28, 2023

As undrafted free agent out of UAB in 2013, Hubbard signed with the Steelers and worked his way up the ladder. By 2016, he earned his first four starts and wound up spending five years in Pittsburgh, appearing in 39 games with 14 total starts. Versatility was his calling card, able to play tackle, guard, and emergency center.

He cashed in with a big five-year deal with the Cleveland Browns during the 2018 offseason. But his time in Cleveland wasn’t what the team hoped for and Hubbard started only 35 games in five seasons with the Browns. By 2020, he became a backup behind Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills, only starting six games over his past three seasons.

Now 32, Hubbard is trying to last in the league. He’ll join a Titans’ team that is thin at tackle. As Fowler notes, OT Nicholas Petit-Frere is suspended the first six games of the 2023 season due to violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Six-game suspensions occur when a player bets on a non-NFL event on team grounds (i.e. the team facility, hotel on a road game, etc). In the offseason, the Titans signed Andre Dillard to a large contract and drafted Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski in the first round, though it’s possible he sees more time at guard than tackle.

It’s possible the Steelers see Hubbard later this tear. Pittsburgh and Tennessee are set to play in Week 9, a Thursday night game at Acrisure Stadium. Of course, Petit-Frere will have served his suspension by then and should be back on the field. Unless the team is hit by injuries, Hubbard will be a backup if he’s still even on the team. His odds of making the 53-man roster for Week One aren’t guaranteed but given the Titans lack of depth and desire to add a veteran, he’ll probably land on the roster to begin the year.