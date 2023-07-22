Titans Work Out Former Steelers’ OL Chris Hubbard

Trying to stay in the NFL for at least another year, former Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive lineman Chris Hubbard worked out for the Tennessee Titans today, according to the league’s transaction report and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Titans, looking for tackle help, worked out both FAs OT George Fant and Chris Hubbard. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 22, 2023

The Titans also worked out OT George Fant, who started seven games for the New York Jets last season.

Hubbard, a former Steelers’ undrafted free agent out of UAB, had been with the Cleveland Browns since 2018. Hubbard initially signed with Pittsburgh in 2013, spending a year on the practice squad before seeing his first regular season action the following season. He appeared in 39 career games for the Steelers, starting 14, and showing versatility to play up and down the line, primarily at guard and tackle but also seeing emergency center snaps.

He cashed in with the Browns in 2018, inking a five-year deal worth $37.5 million. He started the first two years with the team before becoming a backup behind RT Jack Conklin and LT Jedrick Wills. Since 2020, he’s made only six official starts. Cleveland re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2022 where he logged only 39 offensive snaps.

Now 32, Hubbard will try to catch on with the Titans this summer. Tennessee is looking for tackle help. Former high draft pick Dillon Radunz is opening up the summer on the PUP list while Nicholas Petit-Frere is suspended for the first six games of the season due to violating the league’s gambling policy, betting on sports while at a team facility/location.

Pittsburgh will face Tennessee on November 2nd, a Week 9 Thursday night matchup at Acrisure Stadium.