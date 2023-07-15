90 In 30: Steelers 2023 Training Camp Preview Series: Larry Ogunjobi, Chukwuma Okorafor, Gunner Olszewski

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 offseason practices concluded in the middle of June and next up is their annual training camp, which gets underway in late July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of training camp, we will preview the team’s offseason roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers roster preview, which includes outlooks for every player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow.

The next three players we will preview ahead of Steelers 2023 training camp are Larry Ogunjobi, Chukwuma Okorafor, and Gunner Olszewski.

DT Larry Ogunjobi: The Steelers added Ogunjobi later in the summer last year. He signed a one-year $8 million contract after finally recovering enough from the foot injury that he had sustained late in the 2021 season. In total, Ogunjobi registered 48 total tackles, seven for loss, 11 quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks in the 16 games that he played in 2022. He logged 636 total defensive snaps in those 16 contests and 55 more on special teams. He missed one game last season due to a knee injury. The Steelers thought enough of Ogunjobi’s play in 2022 that they signed him to a three-year 28.75 million contract early in the free agency signing period.

Outlook: While Ogunjobi was able to play in 16 regular season games last season, the lingering effects of his 2021 foot injury and subsequent surgery to repair it didn’t allow for him to be the player he wanted to be. He said as much this past offseason. With Ogunjobi now presumably having a full offseason to train, the expectation is that he will return to being the caliber of player he was in 2021 prior to suffering his foot injury. The Steelers certainly could use the 2021 version of Ogunjobi and that’s what they ultimately get, the team’s defensive front should be stellar. He’s expected to play a lot of snaps in 2023 and register much better stats than he did in 2022.

T Chukwuma Okorafor: After signing a new three-year, $29.25 million contract last offseason, Okorafor went on to start all 176 games for the Steelers in 2022. Not only did the Steelers former 2018 third round draft pick out of Western Michigan play in every game last season, but he also played every offensive snap. In total, Okorafor allowed three sacks, five quarterback hits and 33 hurries in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus, who gave him a season grade of 61.2, which obviously isn’t great.

Outlook: Okorafor should once again open the 2023 regular season as the Steelers starting right tackle. The main goal for him in 2023 is to make great strides in all aspects of his blocking. The hurries allowed need to decrease significantly and he must become a more reliable run blocker with the offense expected to play a lot of bully ball in 2023. While Okorafor is under contract through the 2024 season, he might not see that final year of his deal if his play does not noticeably improve in 2023. He’ll be tested by quite a few higher-profile edge rushers in 2023 and especially early in the season.

WR Gunner Olszewski: After signing Olszewski to a two-year, $4.2 million unrestricted free agent contract in March 2022, he went on to have a very disappointing first season in Pittsburgh. As a wide receiver, Olszewski caught five passes for 53 yards on seven total targets in 2022. He also played 216 offensive snaps in 2022. More importantly, Olszewski wasn’t the return man in 2022 that the Steelers hoped he would be. In total, he returned eight punts for 55 yards and three kickoffs for 46 yards in 2022. He also fumbled twice on returns. He never returned a punt or kick after Week 7 as that role was taken over by wide receiver Steven Sims.

Outlook: Olszewski should enter the Steelers 2023 training camp as a player not guaranteed to make the 53-man roster come Week 1. His path to such a spot would likely need to come via regaining his mojo as a returner and thus winning that job outright. Olszewski does not offer much as a wide receiver and that’s a touch strike against him. Additionally, he doesn’t have much value as a special teams player unless he is serving as a returner. Quite honestly, Olszewski might need an injury or two at the wide receiver position this summer to make the 53-man roster. He very well may have played his last regular season game for the Steelers.

