90 In 30: Steelers 2023 Training Camp Preview Series: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Braden Mann, Jonathan Marshall

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 offseason practices concluded in the middle of June and next up is their annual training camp, which gets underway in late July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of training camp, we will preview the team’s offseason roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers roster preview, which includes outlooks for every player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow.

The next three players we will preview ahead of Steelers 2023 training camp are Isaiahh Loudermilk, Braden Mann, and Jonathan Marshall.

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk: The 2022 season was the second NFL one for Loudermilk, who was selected by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. That second season included him playing in just 11 total games and just 116 defensive snaps in addition to 71 more on special teams. He registered seven total tackles in 2022 with one for lost yardage. He was inactive for six games.

Outlook: The immediate future of Loudermilk with the Steelers isn’t looking all that bright on the heels of the team revamping their defensive line depth this offseason via free agency and the draft. While Loudermilk has made some small strides in his overall game in his first two NFL seasons, it hasn’t been enough to warrant him being guaranteed a 53-man roster spot come Week 1. Realistically, Loudermilk’s best shot at making the Steelers’ Week 1 53-man roster this summer would be as a seventh defensive lineman and there’s no guarantee the team keeps that many. Even if Loudermilk does manage to make the 53-man roster, he’d likely be primed to be a regular on the team’s gameday inactive lists. It’s a lot more likely that he starts the 2023 regular season on the team’s practice squad.

P Braden Mann: After spending his first three NFL seasons with the New York Jets, Mann was waived by his original team this past April and the Steelers claimed him. Selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, Mann has played in 43 NFL games on his way to registering a 45.4-yard punting average and a net punting average of 39.3. His career long to date is 72 yards and 60 of his 206 total punts have been inside the opponents’ 20-yard-line. He’s had just one punt blocked in his NFL career. In college, he was the Ray Guy Award winner in 2018.

Outlook: Mann will do battle against incumbent punter Pressley Harvin III this summer. Like Harvin, Mann has had consistency problems in the NFL. Even so, he figures to have a decent chance of beating out Harvin for the Steelers’ punting job. It will be fun to watch this year’s punting competition play out and whomever wins it will need to stay consistent once the 2023 regular season begins to keep the job.

DT Jonathan Marshall: The Steelers signed Marshall to their practice squad late last season. They then re-signed the 2021 sixth-round draft of the New York Jets to a Reserve/Future contract right after the 2022 season ended. As a rookie with the Jets in 2021, Marshall played in four total games on his way to registering two total tackles and a quarterback hit. The Arkansas produce logged all of 76 defensive snaps in those four games with one more coming on special teams. At his 2021 Pro Day, Marshall measured in at 6031, 310 pounds.

Outlook: The Steelers retooled their defensive line this offseason and that process included the additions of two free agents in Breiden Fehoko and Armon Watts. Additionally, the Steelers selected defensive tackle Keeanu Benton in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. There will be quite a few defensive linemen battling for just a couple of 53-man roster spots this summer and thus Marshall’s chances of securing a spot aren’t great at all. Realistically, Marshall will be attempting to do enough in training camp and the preseason to warrant him being retained as a practice squad member.

