90 In 30: Steelers 2023 Training Camp Preview Series: Montravius Adams, Spencer Anderson, Calvin Austin III

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 offseason practices concluded in the middle of June and next up is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of Steelers training camp getting underway this summer, we will preview the team’s offseason roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers roster preview, which includes outlooks for every player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow.

The first three players we will preview ahead of Steelers 2023 training camp are Montravius Adams, Spencer Anderson, and Calvin Austin III.

NT/DT Montravius Adams: Adams, who originally joined the Steelers roughly midway through the 2021 regular season, played in all 17 games for the team in 2022. He registered 26 total tackles, one for a loss, to go along with one pass defensed in 281 total defensive snaps. He also logged 45 special teams snaps in 2022 as well. As a pass rusher last season, Adams had just one quarterback hurry. Most of his snaps played came between the B-gaps.

Outlook: Adam enters training camp this summer as a player not guaranteed to make the Week 1 53-man roster. That’s because the Steelers added to their defensive line room quite extensively this offseason as not only were defensive tackle-types Armon Watts and Breiden Fehoko signed as free agents, but defensive tackle Keeanu Benton was also added via the 2023 NFL Draft. Adams is scheduled to earn a base salary in 2023 of $2.5 million so he’ll have a lot to prove this summer if he’s going to make the 53-man roster as one of six or seven total defensive linemen kept.

OL Spencer Anderson: The Steelers selected Anderson in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Maryland, where he played up and down the offensive line there. That includes more than a fair share of snaps at center as well. He has the athletic and position flexibility profile that the Steelers crave, especially from an offensive lineman selected in the seventh round at 251st overall.

Outlook: Anderson should have a decent shot at making the Steelers’ Week One 53-man roster out of training camp this year if he stays healthy. It will be interesting to see how much position flexibility he’s allowed to display once the team gets settled into practices at Latrobe. Perhaps the most intriguing aspect related to Anderson this summer is his ability to play some center. With that, it probably won’t be too surprising to see him log time at all five offensive line spots at Saint Vincent College. At worst, Anderson appears to be a legitimate practice squad candidate to start to 2023 regular season should he ultimately not be kept come the final cutdown to 53 active players.

WR Calvin Austin III: Unfortunately for Austin, who was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Memphis, he failed to play as a rookie due to a foot injury that occurred while the team was at training camp. That injury required surgery, from which Austin now appears to be fully recovered. Austin showed some position flexibility during his college career and that included playing some in the slot. He also registered a nice explosive play percentage in college, which is something the Steelers could have used out of him during his rookie season.

Outlook: Moving forward with Austin, it’s imperative that he stays healthy first and foremost. If he does, he should easily make the Steelers’ 53-man active roster out of training camp and thus be one of five or six wide receivers on the depth chart. In addition to Austin likely being used in 2023 as wide receiver who can likely play all three positions on offense, he should get an opportunity to contribute in his second NFL season as a returner, something he also did a little of during his college career. His potential explosive playmaking ability, both in the passing game and as a very occasional ball carrier, is the most intriguing aspect of his overall game. That could greatly impact a few contests in 2023.