2024 Stock Watch – DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

Player: DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: With the Steelers adding veteran DL Dean Lowry, Isaiahh Loudermilk has another hurdle in his path to a roster spot. Already perpetually on the cusp, he could find himself on the outside looking in come September. The Steelers may add yet another defensive lineman during the 2024 NFL Draft, which could decide his fate.

A fifth-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2021, Isaiahh Loudermilk is heading into the final season of his rookie contract. Will he actually have the opportunity to play it out as a member of the 53-man roster, however? That’s a tough question to answer in April, but it seems as unlikely as at any other point in his career.

It must be said that Loudermilk did seem to pass DeMarvin Leal on the depth chart by the end of last season. However, Leal is clearly the more talented player and has the opportunity to regain his spot this summer.

Loudermilk is a rather limited athlete with little upside remaining in his game. Presumably, he is who he is at this point. And while the Steelers failed to retain Armon Watts this offseason, they did sign Dean Lowry to a two-year deal. They also retained Montravius Adams on top of that.

Between Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Larry Ogunjobi, Adams, and Lowry, the defensive line is already filling out. The Steelers kept seven defensive linemen last year, but that is still not the norm. As a result, Loudermilk and Leal are likely battling for one final roster spot.

And it’s possible that neither of them makes the roster if the Steelers draft a defensive lineman. There’s a good chance of them doing that, as they’ve shown interest in the likes of Darius Robinson and Maason Smith.

They know that they have a post-Heyward future to prepare for on the horizon. And they know they players like Loudermilk and Leal are not the future of the position. Leal is still younger with a higher ceiling and a more versatile skill set. Loudermilk seems like a guy who they may prefer to hang onto via the practice squad; I don’t anticipate a rush of waiver claims.

As the season progresses, Steelers players’ stocks rise and fall. The nature of the evaluation differs with the time of year, with in-season considerations being more often short-term. Considerations in the offseason often have broader implications, particularly when players lose their jobs, or the team signs someone. This time of year is full of transactions, whether minor or major.

A bad game, a new contract, an injury, a promotion—any number of things affect a player’s value. Think of it as a stock on the market, based on speculation. You’ll feel better about a player after a good game, or worse after a bad one. Some stock updates are minor, while others are likely to be quite drastic, so bear in mind the degree. I’ll do my best to explain the nature of that in the reasoning section of each column.