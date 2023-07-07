90 In 30: Steelers 2023 Training Camp Preview Series: Connor Heyward, Alex Highsmith, Cole Holcomb

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 offseason practices concluded in the middle of June and next up is their annual training camp, which gets underway in late July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of training camp, we will preview the team’s offseason roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers roster preview, which includes outlooks for every player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow.

The next three players we will preview ahead of Steelers 2023 training camp are Connor Heyward, Alex Highsmith, and Cole Holcomb.

TE/FB Connor Heyward: As a rookie in 2022, Heyward, who was selected in the sixth round by the Steelers, did his part to help the team. The Michigan State product played in all 17 regular-season games and caught 12 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown on 17 total targets and mostly lined up as a tight end or H-back. He also had two rushes for another 27 yards in the 174 total offensive snaps that he played. Heyward also made his fair share of contributions on special teams as he was a core player who logged 284 snaps in that phase of the game on his way to tallying nine combined tackles. There wasn’t a lot to not like about his rookie season.

Outlook: When it comes to Heyward and his role with the Steelers in 2023, it could change some, especially on offense. Heyward could see time as a traditional fullback in addition to him continuing on with his role as an H-back and occasionally detached tight end. Even so, he’s unlikely to break 200 snaps played on offense, especially if the Steelers carry three true tight ends on their 53-man roster in addition to him. Heyward’s special teams role should remain unchanged as he’s likely to remain a core unit player. He could very well challenge for the team lead in total special teams tackles in 2023 if he stays healthy.

OLB Alex Highsmith: The 2022 season was the third NFL one for Highsmith and the team’s former third-round selection out of Charlotte did not disappoint. In total, Highsmith registered 63 total tackles in 2022, 12 for loss, 14.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles, and one pass defensed. He played in all 17 regular-season games in 2022 on his way to logging 941 total defensive snaps, which was 88 percent of the team’s total. He also logged 48 total snaps on special teams in 2022.

Outlook: It’s certainly looking like Highsmith will sign a lucrative long-term contract extension prior to the start of the 2023 regular season. In fact, it will be surprising if he doesn’t. Highsmith has progressed every season as both a run defender and pass rusher since coming to Pittsburgh, and that means another step forward should be expected in 2023. Playing in such a loaded defensive front should allow Highsmith the opportunity to once again hit double-digit sacks in 2023. Additionally, his pass rush win rate should be expected to improve as well. When it comes to Highsmith in 2023, he has an opportunity to become one of the NFL’s bona fide top 15 edge players. He’s only 25 years old and there should be a lot of great football ahead of him.

ILB Cole Holcomb: Back in March, the Steelers signed Holcomb to a three-year, $18 million unrestricted free agent contract. As part of that deal, Holcomb received a $4.92 million signing bonus. Holcomb, who was selected by the Washington Commanders in the fifth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of North Carolina, registered 388 total regular-season tackles in his first four NFL seasons. He also has three interceptions, five forced fumbles, 4.5 sacks, 10 passes defensed and 15 total tackles for loss in 50 career games. Last season, Holcomb registered 69 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defensed in seven regular-season games. However, his 2022 season was cut short by a foot injury that required surgery.

Outlook: In Pittsburgh, Holcomb is expected to be the Steelers’ new three-down linebacker. While slowed a bit during the Steelers’ offseason program, Holcomb is expected to be fully recovered from his 2022 foot injury by the start of the regular season. The Steelers have had problems at the inside linebacker position the last several years, especially when it comes to coverage and making splash plays. Because of that, it will be interesting to see if Holcomb can bring much-needed improvement to that position right out of the chute as a first-year player with his new team. Holcomb will likely be asked to wear the green dot in the middle of the Steelers defense as well in 2023 and thus be the hub of communication for the unit.

