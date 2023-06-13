Watch: The Depot 180 — June 13 — Episode 325

Episode 325 — June 13, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers Depot team grows, and this time with a huge addition as longtime scout for the Steelers, Mark Gorscak, has begun writing columns, offering up the unique perspective he had in the business. In today’s episode, I discuss the “Scout’s Eye” segment. I also talk about plans for the slot corner position, news out of mandatory minicamp, and a pair of linebackers who came in for tryouts this week. Finally, I honor the late Stan Savran as the Pittsburgh sports community lost a broadcasting legend on Monday.

