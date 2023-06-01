The Trice Is Right: CB Cory Trice Jr. Stands Out During Steelers’ Thursday OTA Practice

Though it’s only spring ball and the Pittsburgh Steelers are weeks away from putting on pads, let alone playing an actual game, it sure sounds like rookie CB Cory Trice Jr. is turning heads during OTAs. According to The Trib’s Chris Adamski, Trice was a force during Thursday’s practice, breaking up three passes and picking off another.

Adamski shared that information by way of veteran safety Damontae Kazee, who noted Trice’s production.

I think it's fair to say, with enough confirmation/quotes/unsolicited comments from players, that Cory Trice has been a star of Steelers OTAs

Particularly Thur

Damontae Kazee: "I knew what he could do– I saw his highlights, all of them. But he showed it today: 3 PBUs and a pick." — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) June 1, 2023

Trice was a Steelers 7th-round pick out of Purdue, a name who surprisingly fell in this year’s draft. Reportedly, medical concerns were the biggest concern with him after tearing his ACL in college and suffering other groin and ankle injuries throughout his football career.

Still, with great size, good length, and plenty of physicality, he was a worthwhile flier late on Day Three. He also fits with the Steelers’ model of adding big and physical press-man type of cornerbacks, drafting him and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. with two of their seven selections.

While Trice still has to make the 53-man roster, days like Thursday highlight what he’s capable of doing. At Purdue, he showed the ability to play the ball at the catch point and was more ball-productive than ever Porter showed on tape. Our Owen Straley has done extensive breakdowns on Trice’s game, highlighting his technique that allowed him to effectively play the ball while noting the potential sub-package value Trice has.

Trice figures to see plenty of action in the preseason, battling James Pierre and XFL addition Luq Barcoo for one of the team’s final outside cornerback spots. He’ll also have to make a name on special teams but comes with experience there. That will only help his chances of making the 53.

With Porter already seeing first-team reps and Trice turning heads, the Steelers’ secondary could be in good hands for the foreseeable future. With Patrick Peterson nearing the end of his career and Levi Wallace a free agent after this season, it’s possible Porter and Trice are the Steelers’ two starting outside cornerbacks as early as 2024.