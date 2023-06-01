Patrick Peterson Reveals Joey Porter Jr. Received First-Teams Reps In OTAs Thursday

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said minutes after the franchise drafted cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to open the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft that there would be “no redshirts” for Porter.

Austin and the Steelers are putting those words into actions during Organized Team Activities. Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson said Porter received some first-team defensive reps on Thursday during OTAs at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. spent some time with the first team defense today, Patrick Peterson said. JPJ has been working with all defensive units through OTAs, but one thing’s clear: he’s going to be on the field early and often. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 1, 2023

That really shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering how ready Porter was for the NFL game coming out of Penn State, coupled with the Steelers’ need to develop that top-notch cornerback in a rebuilt position group.

After losing veteran cornerback Cameron Sutton in free agency to the Detroit Lions, the Steelers need to figure out the answer to the press-man cornerback question. Patrick Peterson is better in zone coverage, while Levi Wallace has had some success in press man.

That answer may lie with Porter Jr., who thrived in press-man coverage during his time at Penn State.

Porter started 31 games for the Nittany Lions, but finished his college career with just one INT. Still, Porter displayed commendable press-man coverage skills, using his length and size to jam receivers at the LOS and his condor wingspan to minimize passing lanes. He broke up 20 passes in his college career, including 11 in 2022. He has the skill set to become a prototypical starting boundary CB and can improve his ball production with better awareness while in close quarters with receivers in coverage.

Despite some of the concerns about Porter’s production and some physical issues that need ironed out, he’s going to see the field early and often as a rookie, learning on the job. Fortunately for Porter, he’s stepping into an experienced defense, especially a position with vets like Peterson and Wallace, who know what to expect and now to perform in the NFL.

We’ll see if the looks with the first-team defense continue in OTAs and on into minicamp and training camp for Porter, but right now, in early June, it’s rather exciting to envision Porter holding down a key spot for the Steelers in the secondary right away.