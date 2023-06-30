The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Post Minicamp Signing History, 90 In 30 Series Players, Backup Center Conversation, & More

Season 13, Episode 148 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I start things off by talking about the history of Pittsburgh Steelers when it comes to signing players after their annual mandatory minicamp ends who end up making the Week 1 53-man roster. We discuss how that history might play into 2023 and at which positions as well.

The Steelers seem to have a big hole at the backup center position ahead of training camp so Alex and I discuss that topic quite a bit during this show.

We then move forward to discuss my ongoing 90-In-30 Training Camp series. We have several Steelers players to discuss in this show related to that series, and they are Luq Barcoo, Keeanu Benton, Chris Boswell, Miles Boykin, Ja’Marcus Bradley, Hakeem Butler, Jordan Byrd, Dan Chisena, Le’Raven Clark, Mason Cole, Dylan Cook, and James Daniels.

Former Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva is back in the news on this Friday so we go over a few things he had to say during a recent podcast interview that he did.

We hit a few listener emails late in this show as well.

As usual, we mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

