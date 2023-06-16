The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Minicamp Wrap-up, Canada Comments, Gorscak Discussion, Unsigned Draft Picks, & Much More

Season 13, Episode 144 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I start things off by wrapping up the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 mandatory minicamp.

We discuss some things that Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada said on Wednesday in addition to going over some other notable comments from a few other offensive coaches and players this past week.

In the middle of this episode, Alex and I are once again joined by former Steelers scout Mark Gorscak, who is now a contributor for the site. In this second appearance of Gorscak, Alex and I jump all over the place with him. We go over a few topics that Mark wanted to cover on Friday in addition to talking about a few of the Steelers’ most recent draft picks over the last two years. We pick his brain on several interesting topics in this show and even briefly discuss the Steelers’ first two regular-season games.

After our time with Gorscak is up, Alex and I discuss the Steelers still needing to sign their top three selections in the 2023 NFL Draft and what the likely hold ups are for each player.

We close this show out by quickly recapping the news related to two former Steelers wide receivers, Chase Claypool and Antonio Brown.

As usual, we mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

