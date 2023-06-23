Summer Lull Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

We’ve officially hit the first and only lull of the NFL calendar with not much scheduled to happen until teams report to training camp late next month. But there has been activity on the Steelers’ watch. Pittsburgh made three roster moves during the week, signing LB Nick Kwiatkoski and LS Rex Sunahara while releasing WR Anthony Miller. Their roster again sits at 90 heading into July.

We also learned of the very sad news of LB Clark Haggans, who died Tuesday. He was 46. Our thoughts are with his family.

1 – Will the Steelers sign any USFL players prior to training camp?

2 – Should the Steelers replace “Renegade” with a different unofficial anthem?

3 – Will the USFL Pittsburgh Maulers beat the Michigan Panthers?

4 – What is the Steelers’ ceiling for 2023 wins? What is their floor?

5 – Which player logs more defensive snaps this season? LB Nick Kwiatkoski or Mark Robinson?

Question 1: A strong 12 to three majority believe Najee Harris will sign a second contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As fungible as the running back position is, Harris has already established himself as a team leader. His 2023 performance will significantly impact his future earnings and fortunes with the team.

Question 2: An identical 12 to three majority would not be bothered if Highsmith does not have a contract and “holds-in” during training camp. The majority believe it’s better for him to be in camp and at least attending team meetings if not practicing. Let’s hope Omar Khan signs Highsmith before camp rendering the issue moot.

Question 3: Depot respondents universally want to see the Steelers’ red zone offense improve in 2023. But the standard for realistic expectations ranged from one step up to 22 to all the way to fifth in the NFL. The median response was 12. I believe most would be happy with that jump. Especially if the Steelers make the playoffs this season.

Question 4: This question reminded me of when I used to golf. My buddies offered suggestions on my grip, my stance, and my swing (sometimes on the same hole). They helped me improve everything except my score. Let’s hope it’s different for Kenny Pickett. Here is the list of the number one area that respondents want Pickett to improve on in his second season:

“Better communication, throwing ball deeper and with more speed.”

“…learn to dump off to Warren and Harris if the deep play isn’t there on a more consistent basis.”

“Improve locating blitzes and different coverages.”

“Cut down on interceptions.”

“Getting plays changed into to mismatches at the line.”

“Have a nine to one TD to INT ratio.”

“Like to see him making some adjustments at the LOS.”

“Decision-making. See it and get it to your playmakers.”

“Staying in the pocket (and thus not running into sacks).”

“Call audibles.”

“Foot coordination.”

“Usage of the middle of the field.”

“I’d like to see him utilize the pocket. When you have a decent one, but it’s falling apart, just take a step forward and let the defenders slide past you. Don’t think you have to scramble on every passing play. Utilize the pocket.”

“I want him to get a lot better at the fake handoffs, because I (and most if not all of us) hope that the play action pass can become a real weapon next year.”

“RPO smoothness”

Hopefully, Kenny reads this article so that he can absorb and put this feedback into action.

Question 5: A 12 to two majority believe Tre Norwood is more likely than Elijah Riley to make the 53-man roster. Last season Norwood played 243 defensive and 156 special team snaps in 15 games. Riley had 20 defensive and 25 special team snaps in four games played.

Questions Najee Gets 2nd Contract? Highsmith Hold-In Bother You? Redzone Offense 2023 Rank 1st Item for Pickett to Improve Norwood or Riley on 53 SD Consensus YES NO 12 NUMEROUS NORWOOD Correct Answers TBD YOUR CALL TBD YOUR CALL TBD

As promised, here are the folks with the most points during the offseason. Just an informal ranking since many questions subjective. Points scored or the first offseason weekend factored in. The Steelers tried Kendrick Green at backup center during minicamp. So have scored that question but only Hoptown and TommyG21 scored. The leaderboard remains unchanged.

NAME total FlaFan47 18 Chris92021 16 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 15 Beaver Falls Hosiery 13 Steven Small 12 Steelers D 11 Wes Lee 10 ginko18 10 Ratsotex 9 Ted Webb 9 Douglas Prostorog 8 Lucky Beagle 7

Super Bowl Weekend Will the Steelers hire someone to fill Brian Flores’ role sometime during the offseason? 2 Weeks to Draft How many XFL players will the Steelers sign to their 90-man roster before training camp begins? 2 Weeks to Draft Choose two of these four defensive linemen to make the 53-man roster ahead of Week One: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Armon Watts, and Breiden Fehoko. Draft Week Who will be the Steelers’ Week One starting LT: Dan Moore Jr. or Broderick Jones? Post Draft How many of the seven drafted players will make the Week One, 53-man roster? Post Draft How many of the team’s seven UDFAs will make the team’s 53-man roster or practice squad? Minicamp When the Steelers first use their nickel personnel in Week One, who will be the team’s slot corner? Pre-OTA Will Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph be the three Steelers QBs on the roster (and in that order) for Week One? Pre-OTA Which QB will play the most snaps in the preseason? Pickett, Trubisky, or Rudolph? Memorial Day Will the Steelers reach a long-term deal with OLB Alex Highsmith before training camp begins? Memorial Day Who is the favorite to the #3 RB of the players currently on the Steelers’ roster? June First Will the Steelers sign another one of their 2023 free agents (i.e., Derek Watt, Benny Snell Jr., Tyson Alualu, etc.)? June First Who will be Pittsburgh’s backup center to start the season? Minicamp Who is more likely to make the 53-man roster: DB Elijah Riley or S Tre Norwood?

Scores will be adjusted as they are determined up until week one of the regular season.