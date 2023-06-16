End Of Minicamp Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are done for their spring work, wrapping up their three-day mandatory minicamp earlier this week. The team won’t be back together until July 26th when the Steelers report to St. Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp. They’ll practice the following today. If you missed the camp schedule, here’s the link.

We’re now in the quietest part of the offseason but we have plenty of content ready for you guys to get us through the next six weeks.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoy our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will Najee Harris ever sign a second contract with the Steelers?

2 – If Alex Highsmith doesn’t have a new contract by training camp and “holds-in,” showing up but not practicing, would that bother you?

3 – The Steelers ranked 23rd in red zone offense each of the last two years. Where would you realistically like them to be at in 2023?

4 – What’s the #1 area of Kenny Pickett’s game you want him to improve on as a sophomore?

5 – Who is more likely to make the 53-man roster: DB Elijah Riley or S Tre Norwood?

Recap of 2023 End of OTAs Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents do not think it benefits the Steelers to focus so much on having siblings on the team. Twelve of 15 respondents said it either hurts the team by paying marginal players too much or that it really does not impact the team that much. As one respondent commented, “I don’t understand the need for it. Are they great players that overall help the team? If so, I don’t care if they are brothers, half-brothers, cousins, or total strangers.” The minority view was “Yes. Always additional motivation with a sibling (assumes you like your sibling). More importantly, players love it.”

Question 2: Karl Dunbar was favored by nine respondents as the best coach on Mike Tomlin’s staff. Four voted for Pat Meyer. Teryl Austin and Danny Smith each got a single mention.

Question 3: Respondents predict Larry Ogunjobi sacking opposing quarterbacks anywhere from three to eight times in 2023. The median response was six. In 2022, Ogunjobi pressured quarterbacks 11 times, including 1.5 sacks, according to the Pro Football Reference. Six sacks along with solidifying the rush defense up the middle would be very welcome this season.

Question 4: Respondents hope Nick Herbig is allowed to concentrate on one position during his rookie season. OLB coach Denzel Martin did say that Herbig would start out his career on the edge. For that reason, several respondents predict Herbig not playing any snaps at ILB. The highest prediction was 72, but the median response was just 13 to 14 snaps at ILB. Let’s see how many defensive snaps Herbig gets at all in his rookie year with free agent Markus Golden signed. Herbig is sure to play a lot of special teams. But he will get some looks on defense too. Just how many?

Question 5: Respondents are concerned about the “newness” impacting chemistry on defense. Secondary coach Grady Brown mentioned three players who might have a shot at the slot position. A hole created with the free agency losses of Cam Sutton and Arthur Maulet, who filled that role last season. Several respondents mentioned communications and the possibility of miscues early in the seasons.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Siblings Good Idea? Best Coach on Tomlin’s Staff Ogunjobi sacks in 2023 ILB Snaps for Herbig in 2023 Steelers D Chemistry concern? SD Consensus NO KARL DUNBAR 6 13 TO 14 YES Correct Answers YOUR CALL YOUR CALL TBD TBD YOUR CALL

As promised, here are the folks with the most points during the offseason. Just an informal ranking since many questions subjective. Points scored or the first offseason weekend factored in. No changes this week.

NAME total FlaFan47 18 Chris92021 16 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 15 Beaver Falls Hosiery 13 Steven Small 12 Steelers D 11 Wes Lee 10 ginko18 10 Ratsotex 9 Ted Webb 9 Douglas Prostorog 8 Lucky Beagle 7

There are now 14 questions from previous weeks yet to be answered:

Super Bowl Weekend Will the Steelers hire someone to fill Brian Flores’ role sometime during the offseason? 2 Weeks to Draft How many XFL players will the Steelers sign to their 90-man roster before training camp begins? 2 Weeks to Draft Choose two of these four defensive linemen to make the 53-man roster ahead of Week One: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Armon Watts, and Breiden Fehoko. Draft Week Who will be the Steelers’ Week One starting LT: Dan Moore Jr. or Broderick Jones? Post Draft How many of the seven drafted players will make the Week One 53-man roster? Post Draft How many of the team’s seven UDFAs will make the team’s 53-man roster or practice squad? Minicamp When the Steelers first use their nickel personnel in Week One, who will be the team’s slot corner? Minicamp You are tasked with maximizing Kendrick Green’s chances of making the team. How would you use him? Pre-OTA Will Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph be the three Steelers QBs on the roster (and in that order) for Week One? Pre-OTA Which QB will play the most snaps in the preseason? Pickett, Trubisky, or Rudolph? Memorial Day Will the Steelers reach a long-term deal with OLB Alex Highsmith before training camp begins? Memorial Day Who is the favorite to be the #3 RB of the players currently on the Steelers’ roster? June First Will the Steelers sign another one of their 2023 free agents (i.e., Derek Watt, Benny Snell, Tyson Alualu, etc.)? June First Who will be Pittsburgh’s backup center to start the season?

Scores will be adjusted as they are determined up until week one of the regular season.