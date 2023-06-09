End Of OTAs Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished up their final week of voluntary OTAs. The only thing before training camp is next week’s three-day, mandatory minicamp. The Steelers rounded out their 90-man roster with the additions of OT Jarrid Williams and RB Darius Hagans, also releasing WR Cody Chrest in the process. We’ll see if Omar Khan tweaks the roster moving forward.

1 – Do you think it benefits the Steelers to focus so much on having siblings on the team?

2 – Based off my rankings, who is the best coach on the Steelers’ staff (excluding Mike Tomlin)?

3 – How many sacks will DL Larry Ogunjobi have in 2023?

4 – How many snaps at inside linebacker will Nick Herbig take as a rookie?

5 – Does the Steelers’ “newness” on defense concern you when it comes to their chemistry? Yes or no?

Recap of 2023 First June Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents were evenly split on whether the Steelers will re-sign one of their free agents. If they do, most believe it will be Benny Snell Jr. I’ll leave this open until the first day of training camp.

Question 2: Respondents overwhelmingly voted for Nate Herbig to be the backup center at the start of the season. He got 12 votes despite him playing his college career and days at Philadelphia as a guard. Steelers seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson, a tackle, got two votes. And Kendrick Green got the other two. All are capable of snapping the ball though center was not their natural position in college. Will be interesting who ends up second at center on the depth chart once week one approaches.

Question 3: Seventh-round pick Cory Trice Jr. will have a greater impact on the field than fourth-round pick Nick Herbig by a 13 to three vote. Most believe Trice will have more opportunities for splash plays as a cornerback than Herbig as an undersized outside linebacker. Hope they both produce multiple impact plays in 2023.

Question 4: By a narrow nine to seven margin, respondents say having a quality kick returner does not matter anymore with the new fair catch kickoff rule. However, the minority pointed out that the new rule is just for one year and could be gone after 2023. I wonder how many kickoff returns the Steelers will have in 2023. Stefan Logan set the team record with 55 out of the team’s 66 kickoff returns in 2009. Will the Steelers have less than the total 24 kickoff returns from last year?

Question 5: Wow. Just one respondent says their Steelers fandom extends to the USFL Pittsburgh Maulers. I wonder if that would change if they moved their home games from Canton, Ohio to Pittsburgh?

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Re-Sign Steeler Free Agent? Steelers Backup Center Week 1 Nick Herbig or Trice more Impact KR Mean anything? Maulers Fan? SD Consensus SPLIT NATE HERBIG CORY TRICE NO NO Correct Answers TBD TBD TBD YOUR CALL YOUR CALL

As promised, here are the folks with the most points during the offseason. Just an informal ranking since many questions subjective. Points scored or the first offseason weekend factored in. No changes this week.

NAME total FlaFan47 18 Chris92021 16 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 15 Beaver Falls Hosiery 13 Steven Small 12 Steelers D 11 Wes Lee 10 ginko18 10 Ratsotex 9 Ted Webb 9 Douglas Prostorog 8 Lucky Beagle 7

There are now 14 questions from previous weeks yet to be answered:

Super Bowl Weekend Will the Steelers hire someone to fill Brian Flores’ role sometime during the offseason? 2 Weeks to Draft How many XFL players will the Steelers sign to their 90-man roster before training camp begins? 2 Weeks to Draft Choose two of these four defensive linemen to make the 53-man roster ahead of Week One: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Armon Watts, and Breiden Fehoko. Draft Week Who will be the Steelers’ Week One starting LT: Dan Moore Jr. or Broderick Jones? Post Draft How many of the seven drafted players will make the Week One, 53-man roster? Post Draft How many of the team’s seven UDFAs will make the team’s 53-man roster or practice squad? Minicamp When the Steelers first use their nickel personnel in Week One, who will be the team’s slot corner? Minicamp You are tasked with maximizing Kendrick Green’s chances of making the team. How would you use him? Pre-OTA Will Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph be the three Steelers QBs on the roster (and in that order) for Week One? Pre-OTA Which QB will play the most snaps in the preseason? Pickett, Trubisky, or Rudolph? Memorial Day Will the Steelers reach a long-term deal with OLB Alex Highsmith before training camp begins? Memorial Day Who is the favorite to the #3 RB of the players currently on the Steelers’ roster? June First Will the Steelers sign another one of their 2023 free agents (i.e., Derek Watt, Benny Snell Jr., Tyson Alualu, etc.)? June First Who will be Pittsburgh’s backup center to start the season?

Scores will be adjusted as they are determined up until week one of the regular season.